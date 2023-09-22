Sustainable Sound: Exploring climate resilience in Long Island communities 

The Connecticut Sea Grant hosted two free virtual webinars on September 19 and September 21, 2023. The webinars focused on resilience in the Long Island region, introducing steps and strategies that could be put into use. Photo credit to Connecticut Sea Grant

The Climate Impacts seminar hosted by the Connecticut Sea Grant on Thursday, Sept. 21 was a real eye-opener! It provided a platform for some insightful discussions about environmental challenges like extreme weather, poor water quality and habitat loss facing Long Island Sound communities. It was all about understanding the climate changes happening and exploring ways to adapt and mitigate these impacts.

The seminar spotlighted how our marine life like lobsters, black sea bass and red hake have had to move house— traveling northward around 137 miles since the 1970s because of the changes in their habitats due to climate change. This puts into perspective how climate change is reshaping our marine ecosystems.

The focus on extreme weather and water quality was also alarming. It underscored how important it is to address these problems now to prevent potential havoc in both our communities and the ecosystems. It’s not just about knowing the issues but doing something about them.

Connecticut has recently kicked off the Deep Climate Resilience Fund, and with $8.8 million already thrown into vital projects, it’s clear the state means business in tackling climate change. And guess what? More funds are on the way! It’s refreshing to see some real, organized action taking place.

The seminar’s goal of breaking down a hands-on framework for resilience planning was a breath of fresh air. It’s all about getting to know the risks, crafting the right game plans, putting them into action and keeping the momentum going. It’s like having a handy guide for communities to develop and stick to their resilience initiatives effectively. Plus, the seminar stressed the importance of setting clear benchmarks for choosing projects. They’ve got to be fair, doable, safe and bring something new to the table, ensuring each project really makes a difference in building climate resilience.

The discussions included some nature-friendly solutions like green infrastructure, reforestation and strategies for managing at-risk infrastructure. It was inspiring to see the blend of innovation and sustainability, painting a picture of harmonious coexistence between nature and infrastructure.

What’s more, the Sustainable CT program is all about empowering communities, providing assistance, funding and celebrating achievements in sustainability. The Community Match Fund initiative was particularly inspiring, emphasizing the power of community-led projects and showing real examples like the New Haven Climathon.

Overall, this seminar was a mind-opening experience, shedding light on environmental challenges and offering hope and guidance through innovative solutions and community participation. It was transformative to uncover the depth of environmental challenges and highlight the hope embedded in innovative solutions and unified community action.

The seminar was not just a session of talks, but a spark that I believe has ignited a passion for sustainable and thoughtful interaction with our environment in many of us!

For those who share that spark, there is more information about the Connecticut Sea Grant on their website seagrant.uconn.edu.