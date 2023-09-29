Cross Country: Huskies set to compete in the Battle in Beantown  

Coming off their second-place finish in the Providence Friar Invitational, the UConn Cross Country team will head to Boston to compete in the Battle in Beantown over the weekend.

The Huskies come into this meet ranked eighth in the Northeast region, maintaining the same rank as last week in the weekly polls. The program has a great opportunity to leapfrog other schools in the Northeast since many of the teams in the region are competing in this invitational.

With Boston College serving as the host school, Connecticut will be joined by 19 other schools in Franklin Park for the 5k race. Fellow Northeast foes, Harvard, Princeton, University of Albany, Brown, Northeastern, Cornell and Saint John’s among others will round out the loaded field of 20 schools. One notable star to keep an eye on in the field of 20 include Harvard’s Maia Ramsden, who won the 1500m event at the 2023 Division 1 Outdoor Championship. Ramsden and the Crimson come in to the event ranked third in the Norhtwest Region and will certainly be amongst the favorites to win the event.

In their previous invitational on Sept. 8th, UConn competed in the Providence Friar Invitational. The team concluded second overall in the team standings with a finish scoring order of No. 2, No. 7, No. 9, No. 11, No. 12, No. 13 and No. 14 for a total of 41 points. Junior Chloe Thomas led the Huskies with an impressive 14:03 time in the modified 4K race, while the program received top-ten finishes from the senior tandem Jenna Zydanowicz and Caroline Towle with times of 14:28 4K and 14:41 respectively. The Huskies will be depending on their senior duo and emerging sophomore Chloe Trudel for high placements, if the team wants to place in the top-three once again.

With two meets completed early on in the season, the Huskies have tallied a first-place finish in its first meet at the Suffolk Short Classic and a second-place finish in its second meet in the Providence Friar Invitational. They’ll certainly be looking to mirror that success in their biggest race of the season so far.