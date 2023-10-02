Rapid Fire: What UConn ritual do you just not get? 

Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed. In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What UConn ritual do you just not get? Illustration by Rachel Zimmerman/The Daily Campus.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: What UConn ritual do you just not get?

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: When I actually learned that HuskyTHON was an 18-hour dance marathon, I thought I was being lied to. The idea of dancing to raise money for ill children when the state could be doing so — more effectively, might I add — by taxing the wealthy by a few bucks more or outlawing medical price-gouging feels so perverse. That and the Greek life-dominated environment is a personal deterrent. I’d enter a dance marathon to nationalize healthcare, though.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Not a ritual, but I’ve never gotten the hype around Pourhouse. The lines are always long, it’s packed inside and worst of all, it’s overrun with freshmen. Count me out.

Naiiya Patel, Business Manager: Who is avoiding the seal in 2023? The seal was removed in 2021, yet every single tour guide is still talking about it. Absolutely no one is running to rub Jonathan’s nose over a few pieces of brick. I would totally understand it if we still had an actual seal to be afraid of walking on. However, there is nothing there. And everyday I’m watching people go around in circles over a superstition that technically no longer exists.

Tomàs Hinckley, Contributor: Why do we go to football games? We literally suck.

Emma Mattingly, Contributor: When the time comes around, I dread seeing HuskyTHON in action because of the money raising efforts. The goal at hand is a great one, but every single person hitting up their followers on their Instagram stories asking for petty cash drives me insane.

Athena Brown, Contributor: Between the screeching karaoke and the stale popcorn, Late Night does not live up to the hype. If I’m dragging myself across campus in the dark and cold, I would like an exceptional experience as advertised by UConn. Instead, the three unoriginal events are hidden, sending students running around the building looking for the deepest darkest corners of the Union. I vote to unplug the microphones.