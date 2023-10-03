Women’s Soccer: Huskies draw weekend series vs No. 11 Georgetown, Marquette 

UConn Womens Soccer ties against Marquette 0-0 on October 1st, 2023. UConn dominated the game with a 13 to 2 shot advantage, they just couldn’t get it to go in. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus

The UConn women’s soccer team (5-2-4, 2-0-2 Big East) sought their first road win of the season as they took on No. 11 Georgetown University (7-1-4, 3-0-1 Big East) Thursday afternoon at Shaw Field in Washington, D.C.

The Huskies’ defense has been strong all season, helping goalkeeper Kaitlyn Mahoney capture the team’s sixth shutout of the season, which already ties last season’s total. Georgetown generated 10 shot attempts in the last 25 minutes of the half but could not get past the 5-foot-4 senior. The Hoyas had 10 corner kicks, but Connecticut showed just how disciplined they could be against a nationally ranked opponent.

Despite Georgetown having five more shot attempts than the Huskies at 17, UConn put more on target, with five. Connecticut is one of two teams to not allow a goal against Georgetown, with the other being James Madison University. They’re the fourth team to tie the Hoyas as well.

The match was not as physical as some earlier this season with 12 combined fouls and a late-match yellow card issued to Georgetown defender Alex Bair.

UConn head coach Margaret Rodriguez changed the starting lineup, as forward Giovanna Dioncio started for the first time this season. Off the bench, defender Yasmin Rosewell played 32 minutes, helping the Huskies keep Georgetown from finding the back of the net.

Forward Chioma Okafor, currently leading the team in goals and points, led the team in shots with four attempts. Along with midfielder Lucy Cappadona and defender Jackie Harnett, Okafor played the entire 90 minutes.

A tie on the road was huge for UConn, as it kept them unbeaten in Big East play, extended their season-high unbeaten streak to four matches, and kept them tied for first place in the Big East standings.

“A draw was a fair result today,” noted Georgetown coach Dave Nolan. “[UConn was] very dangerous in transition, and they had a lot of pace up top.”

The Huskies continue to have a sizable lead in the series against the Hoyas, with a record of 12-6-1. It is the first tie in the series dating back to 1995.

Then came Senior Day at Morrone Stadium on Sunday afternoon, where Connecticut hosted Marquette University (5-5-3, 2-1-1 Big East).

The Huskies honored four seniors (Cappadona, Cara Elmendorf, Chloe Landers, and Mahoney), four fifth-year seniors (Harnett, Cara Jordan, Jessica Mazo, and Emma Zaccagnini), one graduate student (Giovanna Dionicio), and the team manager (Maddie Hill) before the match.

Despite a 13-2 shot advantage against the Golden Eagles, UConn could not score against Marquette goalkeeper Mikki Easter, who made six saves. She made a big stop as Landers set up Jordan in the box. Later in the first half, Easter knocked away Zaccagnini’s header from outside the six.

The Huskies now have shut seven opponents this year, which already is more than last season and is the most since 2016 (11). That could be good news for the team, as that squad had 19 wins and appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

“What I love most about them is we’re finally a veteran team,” Rodriguez noted to UCTV Sports. “So they’re bought in. They know what we need out of this group, and they’re leading the way right now.”

Jordan led the team in shots with three, including two on goal. Cappadona and Harnett each played 90 minutes again, with Mazo joining them instead.

A draw at home dropped the Huskies to a tie for second in the Big East standings, with a total of eight points since beginning conference play.

It’s the seventh time Marquette has been shut out this year, with the only other Big East team being Butler University.

It’s the second tie in the series, both of them coming in early October. The last time a draw was the result was in 2012. Marquette still holds a narrow lead in the series history over the Huskies, with a record of 5-3-2.

Following a draw with the Huskies, Georgetown faced DePaul University, where they won 1-0. Marquette will travel back home to host Seton Hall University.

UConn will look to get back to winning as they host Xavier University on Sunday afternoon at Morrone Stadium.