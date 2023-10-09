First Thursday at the Benton had the Halloween spirit 

In partnership with the Beanery and UConn Student Health and Wellness, the First Thursday at the William Benton Museum of Art held on Thursday, Oct. 5 created the perfect atmosphere for celebrating fall. Admission was free for those attending the event.

With the “Monster Mash” on full blast, DJ Professor P created the perfect atmosphere by playing spooky music to go along with the theme of the event. The main hit was create-your-own trick-or-treat bags. They were extremely customizable with various Halloween-themed stickers, pieces of colored paper, markers, scissors, ribbon and different bags to choose from. Families and students were eager to decorate their bags.

“I’m enjoying it a lot, it was really relaxing to just kinda mess around, have fun and listen to some good Halloween music,” said Kelly McTeague, a first-semester ACES major.

McTeague and her friends were decorating their own trick-or-treat bags, each of which had its own theme. McTeague said this was the first time she attended a First Thursday at the Benton, but in the future she would attend another event.

Creating trick-or-treat bags was not the only activity for attendees to participate in. Guests were encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the exhibit. Participants had to find different types of Halloween-themed objects that were found in the art displays. Some of the 14 items on the scavenger hunt included a skeleton, bat, black cat and much more.

During the event, guests interacted with pet therapy dogs, Millie and Shelby. Millie, a cocker spaniel and terrier mix made her appearance first. Shelby, a golden retriever, came in halfway through the event. While it would have been fun to have Millie and Shelby together, they took shifts to make sure the dogs were not overly drained.

As the affair neared halfway, the Evelyn Simon Gilman Gallery where the event was held became nearly full of guests. If attendees were finished with the activities, they could head to the Beanery Cafe for snacks and drinks. Amanda Douberley, an assistant curator and liaison for the museum, said the event was a great opportunity for students to attend either with friends or alone.

In response to asking about the First Thursday at the Benton, Douberley said, “The program is meant to provide space for people to come to the museum and just kind of hang out.”

Douberley explained that the Benton is beginning to brainstorm what their next First Thursday theme would be. As for this First Thursday at the Benton, Dourberly said it was Halloween-themed because it is October, but they would like the next one to be related to their exhibits.

Each First Thursday at the Benton is held on the first Thursday of each month from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The First Thursday has many pros and no cons: free admission, entertaining activities, limited edition stickers and a 20% off sale at the museum store. Whether you are a new or returning student, attending a First Thursday at the Benton is a must!