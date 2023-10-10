Reba McEntire’s “Not That Fancy” proves that her legacy in country music lives on

Pictured is Reba McEntire’s album cover for her latest album, “Not That Fancy.” The album consists of old songs that are remastered, similar to how Taylor Swift has taken on her album rerecords. Photo courtesy of Reba McEntire/Spotify

On Friday, Oct. 6, Reba McEntire released her album “Not That Fancy” and her new book. Honestly, as someone who last listened to country music when Taylor Swift released her album “Fearless” and then switched to pop, I approached this assignment with reluctance.

At first, I had no idea who Reba was and the influence she holds in the country music world. But because I appreciate Taylor Swift, who started as a country singer, I began to try to grasp the message that McEntire has been conveying throughout her career. From my mother and the internet, I soon discovered that Reba is a well-known singer who rose to fame in the 80s. With her most popular song, “I’m a Survivor,” released in 2001, she permanently made her mark on the music charts. Reba focused on country music and earned numerous awards and nominations. Notably, her first Grammy win was in 1989 for the Female Country Vocal Performance category. She has since won and been nominated for many other awards.

Reba has had a long and enduring career in music, and it’s not over yet, with “Not That Fancy” making waves on the internet. She took her most popular songs, remixed them, and added new lyrics reminiscent of Taylor Swift’s re-recording approach. The album kicks off with the remastered version of her 1996 original hit, “Fear of Being Alone.”

The album embodies Reba’s down-to-earth personality, which shines in her own unique way. She explained to Maria Sherman for AP News that the title “Not That Fancy” reflects her tomboy-like character, who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty while looking fabulous in a sparkly dress. Reba hopes is that the album encapsulates the advice of a dear friend who encouraged her to “just have fun.” With Reba’s powerful vocals and no fear of speaking her truth throughout the album, she achieved and conveyed that message.

The song “Fear of Being Alone,” originally from 1996, portrays two souls meeting and engaging in conversations. Despite its initial focus on the excitement of new relationships, it also reveals Reba’s contemplative side, as she sings, “But that’s no reason to jump the gun; if this is real, time will tell. So let me bite my tongue and remind myself.”

In the album’s latter half, Reba sings the 2009 hit song, “Consider Me Gone,” which carries the emotional weight of feeling unloved and compelled to take the courageous step of walking away. As she delivers the lyrics, “What you’re not sayin’ is comin’ in loud and clear; we’re at a crossroads here,” Reba’s voice resounds with conviction. With a strong stance, she declares, “Let’s not drag this on; consider me gone.” This powerful song rendition adds a poignant touch to the album, while staying true to its nostalgic country beat.

In the third song, “Somebody Should Leave,” Reba masterfully captures the sentiment of outgrowing a space in a relationship. This song eloquently portrays how love can slowly seep away, leaving two individuals in a shared space of respect aside from hurt, much like how modern celebrities refer to ending relationships as “amicable.” However, Reba’s lyrics bring this concept to a relatable reality by highlighting their shared connection through their children, even though their interests and joys have diverged. As she sings, “I read a book, you watch TV; as our love dies quietly, I’m so sad I don’t know what I just read.” Amid the contemplation of who should take the first step away from the relationship, Reba repeats the theme of their children, emphasizing the mutual ground they stand on. All of this is expertly woven into the nostalgic country beat of the song, showcasing Reba’s storytelling prowess and her ability to convey complex emotions in a simple, relatable manner.

“If You See Him, If You See Her” is a remastered 1996 song, now featuring Brooks and Dunn. The song begins with a slow, nostalgic beat, evoking memories of an old love that appears to have drifted away. The lyrics touch upon the imagery of going to prom together, creating a sense of intimacy of memories as they reminisce about a teenage love they can’t forget.

As the song progresses, the beat gains momentum, and the vocalists open up, expressing their longing for their significant other and questioning why they ever let them go. It’s a heartfelt ballad that resonates with anyone who misses someone they once held dear. “If You See Him, If You See Her” beautifully captures the bittersweet essence of love and loss, a timeless theme in country music.

The song eventually transitions to a low, melancholy beat, gradually fading away, leaving the listener with a haunting sense of nostalgia and longing, echoing the powerful emotions of lost love that linger long after the music has stopped.

“Seven Minutes in Heaven” is a heartbreaker as the singer laments that any time spent in heaven would be devoted to reuniting with someone she deeply misses who has passed away. Her poignant questions cascade like shooting stars across the night sky, encapsulating the profound uncertainty of where her loved one now resides, their presence an elusive metaphorical constellation in the vast celestial unknown.

Despite not fully embracing the country music genre, I’ve become an ardent admirer of Reba McEntire. I value her lyrical prowess in effortlessly weaving complex emotions within relationships with the wisdom she now personifies. Her work offers both dedicated fans and newcomers a fresh perspective to appreciate and learn from in the flowing river of Reba’s artistry.

3.5/5