Women’s Tennis: Huskies improve upon last year’s ITA Regionals 

Coming off a great overall performance two weeks ago at the Army Invite, UConn looked like they had the potential to make some serious noise in the ITA Regional invite. While it wasn’t the best showing, it was a definite improvement from last year which bodes well for the Huskies as their season progresses.

Singles:

At last year’s regionals, not a single Husky made it past the second round in singles play. This year, out of the four singles players, all of them won their first match to advance to the round of 32. Only one of those four, senior Aleksandra Karamyshev, won her second-round match to advance to the round of 16. This was a monumental win, as it was the farthest any UConn singles player had gone in two years. Unfortunately, Syracuse junior Shiori Ito beat Karamyshev in straight sets.

As for the other Huskies in the singles bracket:

Junior Olivia Wright lost her second-round match to Yale first-year Orly Ogilvy in straight sets.

Junior Maria Constantinou was defeated in her second-round match by Quinnipiac graduate student Jenna Sloan in straight sets.

Last, but not least, first-year Victoria Matos fell to fellow first-year Ola Glowacka of Boston College by a score of 6-1, 3-6, 10-8.

Doubles

The Huskies fared similarly in doubles in this year’s regionals as last year’s, sending one of their pairings to the third round. The pairing of Wright and Matos had a first-round bye, so their first match wasn’t until the second round against Quinnipiac first-years Caitlin Flower and Caroline Schulson, which they won 8-5. Their third-round match was against graduate student Polina Kozyreva and senior Ines Fonte of Syracuse. Kozyreva and Fonte defeated Wright and Matos by a comfortable score of 8-3.

Elsewhere in the doubles bracket:

Junior Isabel Petri Bere and first-year Caroline Hinshaw were defeated in the second round by sophomore Vivian Miller and senior Nora Lee of Brown by a score of 8-4.

Constantinou and Karamyshev lost in the first round to graduate student Nadia Rajan and sophomore Nikki Fernando of the University of Rhode Island 8-4.

Overall

While no Husky had the privilege of lifting any trophies at the ITA Regionals, they continue to show massive improvement across the board. At the past two tournaments, the Army Invite and these ITA Regionals, UConn advanced players in both singles and doubles farther than they had in previous years. The two statistically best singles players on the squad, Wright and Constantinou, surely would’ve liked to progress further in their bracket. Still, the ITA Regionals hosts the best of the best in the Northeast, so there’s nothing to be ashamed of there. An overall 4-4 singles record and 2-3 doubles record may not look good on paper, but all the players will be happy with how they performed as a team.

This weekend, starting on Oct. 13, The Huskies travel to Providence, R.I. for the Brown Invite. If these past two tournaments tell us anything, it’s reasonable to expect a promising showing.