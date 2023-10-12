UNCHAIN and SJP host rally in support of Palestine amid conflict

UNCHAIN and Students for Justice in Palestine held a rally on Fairfield way to support of the Free Palestine movement. Both organizations are criticizing President Maric’s statement and are advocating for the use of social media and protest to support the Free Palestine movement. Photo by Patrick Boots/The Daily Campus

University of Connecticut student groups UNCHAIN and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) hosted a rally on Fairfield Way outside of the Homer Babbidge Library on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The event was conducted in response to the ongoing conflict unfolding in the Middle East, centering on attacks on Israel by the Islamic Resistance Movement (otherwise known as Hamas). In this region, Israeli and Palestinian groups have fought over territory and religion since the mid-20th century. UNCHAIN and SJP’s position is in support of Palestinian students on campus and denouncing UConn’s partnerships with Israeli industries as reinforced by President Radenka Maric and Governor Ned Lamont’s visit to Israel in 2022.

President Maric recently released a statement in support of students affected by the conflict, in which she said “[UConn’s] resolute commitment is centered on nurturing an environment where the free and open exchange of ideas and beliefs flourishes within a secure and supportive framework.” She also encouraged students to pursue learning about human rights and to support one another.

Part of the rally’s campaign included the use of social media to critique Maric’s message and gather support from students. UConn SJP, co-sponsors of the rally, is a local member of the national Students for Justice in Palestine organization. Over 200 campus chapters of SJP have been using social media and protests to organize pro-Palestinian events nationwide. “I was on my way to the library and I heard [the rally] before I saw the group,” said Joda Foust, a first-semester psychology student. “These discussions are important. If no one talks about it, nothing will happen.”

The rally included students brandishing large Palestinian flags and wearing black and white keffiyeh, a traditional type of scarf that has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. The group rallied against Connecticut government officials promising support for Israel and UConn’s relationship with the aerospace industry, and encouraged students to publicly reprove Maric and the University administration’s stance on the conflict. One of the rally’s organizers, who wished to remain anonymous but represent SJP, remarked “I don’t have any hatred for anyone – I just don’t want to see history repeated. As a Palestinian student, it’s really sad to hear what is happening and students deserve to be informed.”

UNCHAIN and UConn SJP have both held a variety of activist events in recent years, including other pro-Palestinian rallies. Wednesday’s assembly immediately followed a gathering of prayer and solidarity with Israel by UConn Hillel co-sponsored by the UConn Center for Judaic Studies on Tuesday evening. “Young people have had strong opinions since the beginning of time,” said Matthew Greg, a fifth-semester physics major. “I don’t have time to be mad one way or the other, but we should have these conversations.”

President Joe Biden recently spoke from Washington, DC about the conflict, which has claimed the lives of at least 22 United States citizens. More are trapped in the war, including some Connecticut residents, as airports and train stations close. According to ABC News, people living in war zones are more likely to develop anxiety and depression in addition to physical tolls.

Students looking for guidance are encouraged by President Maric to seek help through the offices of their Academic Deans and through University Student Health and Wellness.

Note: Daily Campus Opinion Editor Nell Srinath is the Chair of UNCHAIN and spoke at this event.