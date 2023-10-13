Field Hockey: Huskies look for end of season reclamation  

The UConn Huskies stay in a 0-0 deadlock after the first quarter vs Georgetown on Friday, September 22nd. The Huskies record sits at 2-6 and the Hoya’s record is 1-7. Photo by Shelagh Laverty/The Daily Campus

After a two-game split last weekend, the UConn field hockey team will stay in Storrs to play Big East rival Providence College on Friday, Oct. 13, and then will travel to Massachusettes on Sunday, Oct. 15, to play Boston College.

When looking at the history between the Huskies and the Friars, Connecticut has won every single contest, racking up 15 shutouts since 2006, when Providence took home the win 2-1 in Storrs.

The start of the season for Providence has been a little lackluster, with the Friars notching two losses to start their season. They were able to rev their season back up though, taking home wins against Bryant University and Long Island University. Coming into this game, the program is on a two-game winning streak after shutting out Temple University and Queens University of Charlotte. This season, the Friars have had one of their best season records with a 7-5 record, including a 1-3 record in Big East play.

Between the Huskies and the Eagles, they’ve had a checkered past. It has been back and forth wins and losses between these two teams since they first played each other in 1987. Although last year, the Huskies changed the tide with a win in Storrs 2-1. At that time, Connecticut was ranked No. 13 nationally and Boston College was No. 19. Currently, Boston College sits No. 12 ranked in the nation.

Coming into this matchup, the Eagles grabbed a two-game weekend split, just like the Huskies. They took a loss against University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, but rebounded with a win against Brown University. Last year, Boston College had a lackluster season compared to this year, holding a 8-10 record. However, the Eagles and the Huskies have swapped last season’s records with each other, having drastically different ones this season.

UConn has their work cut out for them with both of these renewed teams over the weekend. Although, with their recent relentless defense that they’ve shown, especially during their game against UMass last weekend, Husky fans should not fret. Two wins against both of these teams will give a newfound confidence and more Big East points for this team as they reach the closing mark of their season.

Friday’s game against the Friars will kickoff at 1 p.m. from Nancy Stevens Field in Storrs and Sunday’s game against the Eagles will start at 12 p.m. in Boston. To keep up with the team, Husky fans can view both of these games on FloSports, while Friday’s game will also be streamed on UConn+.