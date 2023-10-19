Men’s Soccer: Huskies fall to Friars, fall in conference standings 

On Wednesday, the University of Connecticut men’s soccer team faltered to the Providence Friars, 3-1, at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, Rhode Island.

With the win, the Friars bumped UConn in the Big East conference standings. The team now has 11 points with a 3-1-2 record, tying them with St. John’s for second in the East Division of the conference. Connecticut, meanwhile, drops from second to fourth in the East. They now have nine points via a 3-3 record in conference play.

Providence got out to a strong lead on their home turf, not allowing the Huskies a chance to challenge their lead. Their first score came just six minutes following kick-off, when Nathan Messer knocked home the game’s opening score. Brendan McSorley extended the Friars’ lead to two with a goal just 12 minutes later.

The Huskies had their chances in the first half, but were unable to convert.

The Friars kept their foot on the gas as the second half commenced. McSorley found the net again in the 70th minute to give Providence a commanding 3-0 advantage heading into the latter portions of the match. The Huskies finally managed their first score, made by Scott Testori, in the 75th minute. . The Providence defense held the Connecticut scoreless for the remaining 15 minutes to secure the 3-1 victory.

“It was a disappointing loss, [but] I think you [need] to give a lot of credit to Providence,” said Husky head coach Chris Gbandi after the match. “They’re a great team that’s on fire at the moment… I think we let ourselves down in the first half going down 2-0 and needing to chase [from behind]… We’ll move on and see what we can get in the next one.”

Throughout the entire game, the Friars outshot the Huskies 12 to nine. Providence also put more shots on-goal, six to three. In the goal, UConn’s Clayton Knibbs corralled three saves to the Friars’ Lukas Burns’ two. Providence attempted more corner kicks, five to two, and also committed a whopping 24 fouls to Connecticut’s nine.

The loss moves the Huskies to 7-6-1 overall on the campaign. Providence is now 6-4-3 overall with the win.

Up next for UConn is another away match against a Big East rival, the Creighton Blue Jays. The two will meet on Saturday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Fans can watch the match live with a subscription to FloSports.