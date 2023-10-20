Rapid Fire: If Jonathan weren’t a husky, what would he be? 

Jonathan the husky is a very iconic mascot. The opinion section explores what other mascots could fill the shoes of the husky. Illustration by Sarah Chantres/Daily Campus.

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

In this Rapid Fire, writers gave their opinions on the question: If Jonathan weren’t a husky, what animal would he otherwise be?

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: I’ve always felt that Jonathan the Husky was a little bit too regal and elegant to truly represent the quotidienne reality of the University of Connecticut. Not all of us get to traipse around with handlers, perfectly-brushed fur and free access to any sporting event. We need the people’s mascot: Jonathan the inside-out umbrella.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Jonathan yearns to be a ferret. He will be granted his wish in the next life.

Tomàs Hinckley, Contributor: A rock.

Athena Brown, Contributor: A tailless squirrel that is endlessly chasing its own phantom tail.