Women’s Hockey: UConn looks to dismantle New Hampshire gameplay in weekend sequence   

UConn women’s hockey faces off against Boston College at Toscano Family Ice Forum on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Huskies finished with a 2-1 loss. Photo by Emily O’Bannon/The Daily Campus

Following back-to-back losses against Boston College, the UConn women’s hockey team is preparing to make a return to the ice against New Hampshire.

The Huskies will be walking into the sequence with a 1-2-1 record. While it’s still early in the season, the group currently maintains the No. 5 spot in Hockey East. Despite the losses last weekend, the team is still operating in the primary weeks of the season and is looking to perfect their gameplay.

Last weekend, a major theme of the sequence was power plays. Boston College was able to capitalize on these moments and drove the puck into the back of the net in a 3-4 and 1-2 winning sequence. While the Huskies were the first to score in both matchups, the Eagle’s retaliation in the second and third periods put them on the map.

This weekend, New Hampshire may prove to be even tougher than Boston. The Wildcats, currently 3-2-1 have showcased a sensational start for their freshman goaltender. In their contest last weekend, Sedona Blair executed a career-high 36 saves against Maine. The Wildcat’s rookie goaltender has already demonstrated diligence in the net and may be one of UConn’s biggest challenges this weekend. While Connecticut is averaging 27 shots on goal per game, they will be challenged to nail the puck in the back of the net as their goal-game average rests at 1.8.

To counter this, the Wildcat’s offense will be facing junior goaltender Tia Chan, Hockey East All Star Third Team and a semifinalist for the HCA National Goalie of the Year. As a sophomore, Chan secured a career-high 41 saves and a .935 save percentage. Chan will continue to be one of Connecitcut’s greatest assets and will be a leading force in Husky defense.

The UConn crew has also demonstrated a strong offensive start across the board. Freshman Livvy Dewar, sophomore Brooke Campbell, junior Riley Grimley and senior Jada Habisch are currently the team leaders with two goals this season. Habisch will be the player to watch as she led the team with 13 goals last season. Across the under and upperclassmen distinctions, the UConn crew has appeared to gel quickly.

Last season, New Hampshire was able to topple UConn twice over with a 2-1 season record despite their lower conference ranking. This year, the Huskies will be hoping to change the narrative and capitalize on power-plays as they have struggled to in the past.

Both contests will be held at home at the Toscano Family Ice Forum and Friday’s match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start. Saturday’s puck drop is 3 p.m. and both contests will be streamed on ESPN+.