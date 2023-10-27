Where to celebrate Halloween this year in Storrs

Inside the Student Union on Thursday, Sept. 14 2023. The Student Union is the home to many different food options for Uconn students. Photo by Allison Barnett/The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut, along with the town of Mansfield, is hosting several Halloween events for students, staff and families in the area to attend this year.

Tonight, the UConn Rainbow Center will be hosting their annual Spooky Night Social. The event will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m in the Rainbow Center, located on the fourth floor of the Student Union building, their website said.

The event will have pizza, snacks and drinks available for free. In addition to a movie, there will be music and games available.

Tomorrow, the town of Mansfield is hosting a Halloween festival for community members and students, their website said.

The festival will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. rain or shine. Participating businesses in downtown Storrs will be handing out candy and other giveaways. Additionally, there will be a display of decorated cars and trucks along Wilbur Cross Way with more treats available there.

On Halloween day, the Student Union will be hosting trick or treating. Students are welcomed to the annual event on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m, a Daily Digest post said. Various offices and cultural centers at the university will have booths set up with candy.

To participate, students will need to swipe their UConn IDs at the Student Union Info Center, scan a QR code and grab a bag before collecting their candy. The event will be open while supplies last.