Dr. Catherine Walsh’s ‘Rising Up, Living On’ book launch at the University of Connecticut  

The University of Connecticut’s Philosophy department hosted a book launch partnered with the Frantz Fanon Foundation. Foundation paid tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s life and work. Guest speakers included Dr.Lewis R. Gordon and Dr. Nelson Maldonado-Torres. Photo courtesy of Joanna Giano.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, The University of Connecticut’s Philosophy department hosted a book launch partnered with the Frantz Fanon Foundation. The Frantz Fanon Foundation pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and recognizes all who appreciate the significance of her life and work. Alongside Madikizela-Mandela and others, the foundation stands in solidarity with those fighting against ongoing dehumanization and colonial legacies.

Turning our attention to the book launch itself, Dr. Catherine Walsh, the acclaimed author, took center stage to present her latest work, “Rising Up, Living On: Re-Existences, Sowings, and Decolonial Cracks.” This book delves into the challenges of existence in societies entangled with the intricate dynamics of colonialism, capitalism, racism and more. It also explores the resilience and resistance of individuals within these oppressive power structures.

The event took place at Manchester Hall in the basement lounge and included special guests Dr. Lewis R. Gordon and Dr. Nelson Maldonado-Torres. Dr. Gordon praised the book for its prose, likening it to “refreshing water in the desert,” and highlighted its focus on stories passed down through people, offering “portraits of different ways to live.” He also compared the book’s esteem to that of Anna Julia Cooper.

“Rising Up, Living On” brilliantly combines storytelling, personal letters and dialogues from oppressed voices. This book fosters profound connections, and ignites the spark of hope for a different world during these turbulent times.