Husky Hoopla: Big East Men’s Basketball Projected Standings

8. Georgetown

Evan Rodriguez, Associate Sports Editor

No season has garnered more hype for Georgetown men’s basketball than this one, at least not recently. The program will be entering a new era in its history, thanks to the hire of former Providence head honcho Ed Cooley. As a coach who’s coming off an excellent tenure with the Friars, it’s a match made in heaven for an excellent program rebuilder. With that being said, the team will have some tough challenges ahead, especially in the frontcourt with just two players above 6-foot-10. But, this team is no slouch and Cooley did not come to D.C. empty handed. With additions like Illinois transfer Jayden Epps and UNC transfer Dontrez Styles, this is a roster that is capable of causing chaos against opponents and will immediately improve from the Patrick Ewing era. Regardless, the bottom line for this roster is to build up the reputation of one of the Big East’s most historic programs.