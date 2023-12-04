Women’s Hockey: UConn finishes 2023 atop Hockey East with Boston College 

The UConn Women’s Hockey team took on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The Huskies came back with two goals in the third period tying up the score 2-2. Photo by Angelina Larracuente/The Daily Campus

For UConn’s final two games before the month-long break, the Huskies welcomed two Hockey East opponents to the Toscano Family Ice Forum with the hopes of maintaining their number one spot in the division.

While No. 7 Quinnipiac snapped UConn’s eight-game win streak, they bounced back with a win against Sacred Heart. They hoped to resume their winning streak against the Merrimack Warriors. However, the game got off to a rocky start.

A high sticking penalty by UConn’s Kyla Josifovic gave Merrimack their first power play opportunity of the game. Prior to Friday, the Huskies had only let up three power play goals over the course of their entire season, which made them good for the sixth best penalty killing percentage in the nation. Merrimack’s Sophie McKinley made that four in the second period of the game with her fifth goal of the year and first power play goal.

It didn’t take long for UConn to respond: Not even a minute later, they found the equalizer. On their first possession since giving Merrimack the lead, Kathryn Stockdale passed to an open Brianna Ware who fired in her second score of the year to bring the teams back to even.

Merrimack had one more chance to take advantage of a shorthanded UConn team when Camryn Wong headed to the box for interference in the third, but UConn fought to keep the game tied.

With no scoring in the third period, Merrimack and UConn headed into the overtime period looking to secure the point advantage in the standings.

Playing three-on-three, the two Hockey East opponents battled until a great pass from Brooke Campbell made its way to Wong who had just beaten her defender. Wong found space in the right side of the goal to send Husky fans home happy with a 2-1 overtime win. The goal was her third of the year, having scored them all in three out of the Huskies’ last four games (Holy Cross, Quinnipiac, Merrimack).

The UConn Women’s Hockey team took on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The Huskies came back with two goals in the third period tying up the score 2-2. Photo by Angelina Larracuente/The Daily Campus

Tia Chan started in goal for the Huskies, making 25 saves and only allowing the lone power play goal from the Warriors. Calli Hogarth made 35 saves for Merrimack, allowing two goals in four periods of play.

Then came the biggest game of the weekend: Saturday versus Boston College. The Golden Eagles and the Huskies previously met in October when Boston College took two tight matches (4-3 and 2-1) from UConn. That weekend series loss sparked something for the Huskies as they went on to win 10 of their next 12 games (including the win against Merrimack).

Like the Merrimack game, UConn found themselves down first. The Golden Eagles found the back of the net twice before the Huskies had the chance to respond. Sammy Smigliani and Katie Pyne scored in the first and second periods to build Boston College a 2-0 lead. Pyne, a junior from Massachusetts, scored her seventh goal of the season and her third goal against UConn in 2023.

At that point, it looked like UConn would fall down to second in the Hockey East standings. That was until Riley Grimley cut the deficit in half.

On the attack, UConn looked to set up the pieces and apply pressure to the Golden Eagles. In Boston College’s zone, Grimley slipped past her defenders to set herself up for the pass from Livvy Dewar. Grimley backhanded the puck past an outstretched Grace Campbell to put the Huskies on the board.

Boston College had just 15 minutes left to keep UConn out of the back of the net to secure three points in the standings, but the Huskies didn’t make it easy.

With under a minute left in the game, UConn pulled goalie Megan Warrener in attempt to send the game into overtime. Captain Coryn Tormala sent the puck to UConn’s scoring leader, Jada Habisch, looking to find some late-game magic. Habisch got the puck under Campbell’s diving body to tie the game with just 35 seconds remaining for her 11th goal in 2023.

UConn was unable to take the lead during overtime, eventually losing to Boston College in a shootout.

With the shootout victory over UConn, Boston College (9-7-2, 9-3-2 Hockey East) ties UConn (11-4-2, 9-3-1 Hockey East) with 28 points each, locking them dead even at first place in the Hockey East standings.

When UConn returns to action in January, things won’t be easy. The first series in 2024 will be against No. 3 Minnesota on the road. It’s the first time that these schools will have played each other since 2005 when Minnesota won 3-0.

UConn has set themselves up well entering the second half of the season with an impressive first semester, their ability to comeback in games can be an asset moving forward.