NCAA: Florida State Seminoles wins third National Championship title in the last 6 years, fourth in team’s history 

Florida State’s Maria Alagoa (18) and Stanford’s Maya Doms (10) battle for a ball during the first half of the NCAA college women’s soccer tournament final in Cary, N.C., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

On Dec. 4, at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, the Florida State Seminoles beat the Stanford Cardinal 5-1 to clinch their third National Championship in the past six years. The game marked the first time in history that two undefeated teams met in the women’s College Cup final. Over recent years, the two teams have dominated women’s college soccer, having won five of the last seven National Championships. They have also produced countless talents who currently play professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League, as well seven current players in the U.S. Women’s National Team.

The Seminoles dominated the first half where they scored two goals; one by Jordynn Dudley in the 28th minute via a penalty kick and Jody Brown in the 29th minute. Six minutes into the second half, Maya Doms, the Cardinal’s leading goalscorer notched her 12th goal of the season. This was the first conceded by the Seminoles throughout the tournament, to put the Cardinals back in the game at 2-1. Shortly after, the Seminoles netted three unanswered goals by Beata Olsson, Brown and Onyi Echegini. The game ended 5-1, making Florida State the first team to score four plus goals against Stanford since UNC on Sept. 11, 2005.

Dudley, the scorer of the first goal for Florida State, earned College Cup Most Outstanding Offensive Player honors, and Lauren Flynn, a senior, was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player. The Seminoles came into the game with an undefeated record of 21-0-1 and having only conceded 11 goals throughout the regular season. Throughout the tournament, they outscored their opponents 21-1, while showing strong offensive and defensive performances.

Brian Pensky, the current coach of the Seminoles since April 2022, won the first National Championship of his career. He credited his player’s relentlessness, hard work and beliefs for the championship win. In an interview on air with ESPN after the game, he stated, “You win with phenomenal players and determined players, and kids who have strong beliefs.”

This victory allowed the Seminoles to win their fourth National Championship title, the second most behind only UNC with 21. Florida State also became the first undefeated champion since Stanford in 2011 who finished the season 23-0, according to AP News.