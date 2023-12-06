2023 in music: The best albums of the year 

Author Henry St. Pierre celebrates of a particularly exciting year in music with many mini-album reviews. Illustration by Sarah Chantres/The Daily Campus

I’d like to start off with a disclaimer, calling this list the “best albums of the year” might seem very definitive, but make no mistake — this is all my opinion. This title just flows better than “some random college freshman’s favorite albums of the year.” This isn’t going to be ranked in any way, it’s more of a celebration of a particularly exciting year in music, or a bunch of mini-album reviews crammed into one article.

Right off the bat, my pick for album of the year is McKinley Dixon’s seminal work of conscious rap, “Beloved! Paradise! Jazz?!” Though it clocks in at a brisk 28 minutes, Dixon flexes his excellent songwriting, as well as infectious jazz rap instrumentals that are reminiscent of old-school hip-hop, à la A Tribe Called Quest or Digable Planets. Highlights on the album include “Run, Run, Run,” which features one of the most infectious grooves and choruses of the year, and the title track, with its lush and dense vocal harmonies. While I’m confident in “Beloved! Paradise! Jazz?!” as my pick for album of the year, I must give kudos to “Scaring the Hoes” by JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown. The pair crafted a magnificent record, a tightly wound industrial sound that begs to be turned up all the way.

Another album that came quickly to my mind as one of the year’s best is Jeff Rosenstock’s “Hellmode.” To punk fans, Rosenstock is a musician that needs no introduction. He’s a veteran of the scene, with solo albums like 2016’s “Worry” cementing him as a towering figure in the genre. “Hellmode” sports a more pop-punk-oriented sound, adjusted for the modern age. The album’s lead single “Liked U Better” was a mainstay on my playlists throughout the year, and “Hellmode” is certainly a record I’ll be coming back to in the future.

Staying in the rock world for a little longer, I’d like to highlight two albums that I especially enjoyed this year. Out of Melbourne, Australia, The Murlocs’ “Calm Ya Farm” is an energetic mix of folk, blues and psychedelic rock. Led by harmonica player and vocalist Ambrose Kenny-Smith (of King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard fame), “Calm Ya Farm” is a delightfully fun and groovy record, and quite a far cry from the weirdo-rock King Gizzard has been putting out as of late. This record is laden with electric piano, sultry vocals and distorted harmonica. “Initiative” and “Undone and Unashamed” are two standout tracks.

It’s been quite a year for bands with strange names. From King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard dropping one of the best metal releases of the 2020s, to Slaughter Beach, Dog releasing a fantastic indie-folk record. The album I’d like to highlight here is Iguana Death Cult’s “Echo Palace.” I had never heard of these Dutch musicians until I saw them open for Frankie and the Witch Fingers at the Space Ballroom in Hamden, Connecticut. Their stage presence was captivating and demanding, playing their own brand of garage rock mixed with post-punk reminiscent of Parquet Courts. Standout tracks include “Paper Straws,” “Echo Palace,” “Pushermen” and “I Just Want a House.”

Before we get to our last album of the year, I’d like to take a moment and shout out local music. The University of Connecticut’s very own Dash Cam released their debut self-titled EP this year, and it’s one of my favorite punk releases of the year. One of the greatest things about UConn is its thriving music community, and supporting local musicians and bands is heavily encouraged, even if it’s something as small as buying their releases off Bandcamp or going to see them at a local show.



The last album I’ll be talking about in depth is Sufjan Stevens’ beautifully crafted “Javelin.” Made in a period of intense personal turmoil, “Javelin” feels like somewhat of a therapy session for the singer. The album is intensely visceral, often leaving me and many other listeners in tears by the end. Almost all of the cuts from this record are close and intimate, often expanding with lustrous backing vocals and orchestral accompaniment. “Javelin” is one of the most intensely emotional musical experiences of the 2020s so far and will be remembered as one of the best albums of the decade.

Unfortunately, I can’t talk in depth about every single album I enjoyed this year, but here’s a short list of albums I heavily recommend:

Sampha – “Lahai”

Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist – “Voir Dire”

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard – “PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation”

Slaughter Beach, Dog – “Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling”

Altin Gün – “Aşk”

Swans – “The Beggar”

Geese – “3D Country”

Adam Savage – “Several Songs About Fire”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts”

One thing is for certain: 2023 was a fantastic year for music of all kinds, and this article just scratches the surface of what this year had to offer. One can only have high hopes that 2024 will see just as many excellent music.