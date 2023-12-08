A new student-made beer is available for UConn students, alumni and supporters

People file in and fill the venue at Kinsmen Brewing Co. in Southington, Conn. for the BrewConn beer launch event on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The crowd reached capacity as people celebrated the launch of a student-created beer. Photo by Hailey Tam

The University of Connecticut held a ceremony in mid November to celebrate a student-created beer, made specifically for UConn fans.

Nine students came together during a semester to create the beer, titled BrewConn. Most of the students who created the drink are chemical engineering majors, who taught themselves the art of brewing with little to no prior experience.

The celebration of the drink was held in Southington, Connecticut at the Kinsmen Brewing Company. Over 350 brewers, UConn alumni and other guests attended the event.

BrewConn has been described as a “double dry hopped hazy IPA,” in a UConn Today article.

The creation of the student made beer led to the creation of the UConn Brewing Innovation. An initiative that allows for collaboration between several of UConn’s colleges.

“UConn is perfectly positioned to launch an initiative to support the brewing industry with our expertise in agriculture, engineering and business,’’ executive director of the Connecticut Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation at the School of Business Jennifer Mathieu said in a UConn Today article. “This multidisciplinary hub can provide transformative experiences from ‘farm to pint’ serving both students and the community. It is an exciting opportunity.’’

This initiative will lead to courses becoming available to UConn students that focus on the brewing process. Along with being able to provide scholarships and research opportunities in collaboration with local breweries and farms.

For UConn students and alumni, having UConn themed beers and spirit is a way to show husky pride.

“I’ve tried the beer TwoConn at a UConn basketball game and although it wasn’t my favorite thing, I enjoyed drinking it at the sporting event to further support the school,” sixth semester physiological sciences major Samantha Dougherty said. “Having school beers and other UConn related things is fun. I bought the beer specifically because it was UConn themed and I will continue to drink it even if it’s not my favorite.”