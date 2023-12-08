Rapid Fire: Cursed biopic casting 

If we’re lucky in the Opinion section, we work through our beliefs completely and support them with great arguments. But sometimes, we don’t need a deeper reason to hold our convictions. Rapid Fire is for those tweet-length takes that can be explained in just a sentence or two — no more justification needed.

With an HBO film about the storied career of ousted House Republican George Santos in the works, biopics are at the top of Opinion’s mind. This week’s rapid fire will be answering the question: What would be the most cursed casting for a biopic about a celebrity or historical figure?

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: Post Malone as a young Friedrich Engels. Just trust me on this one.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Kevin James as former President William Howard Taft. I can picture the scene where Taft gets stuck in the bathtub and Kevin remakes his viral meme expression popularized in 2023.

Tomas Hinckley, Columnist: What society needs is an in-depth, emotional, raw, gritty, real, Danny Devito biopic detailing his personal struggles and how he became the man he is today. Ideally he’d be played by a CGI de-aged fellow Italian-American actor Al Pacino (like the guy from The Devil’s Advocate), as I believe he is one of the few who could successfully capture the emotionality of the story.