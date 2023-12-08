Healthy Huskies: Facing Finals  

Every college student is largely familiar with the pressure and stress that comes with the end of a semester and final exams. In this week’s Healthy Huskies, you get some tips to help maintain health and motivation for the end of the year. Photo by cottonbro studio/Pexels

The last two weeks of the semester before winter break is widely regarded as the most stressful time for college students. Many students dread this time of year. With classes wrapping up and exams looming, oftentimes students burn the candle at both ends just trying to keep up. Additionally, with the days becoming colder and shorter, feelings of loneliness and sadness can make it even harder for people to function. With college stress and the gloomy weather, it’s no wonder this time of year is so hard. Fortunately, there are solutions. Below are some tips for surviving final exam season.

Time management

When it comes to final exam preparation, time management is one of the most important skills you can practice. Start by setting aside enough time in your day to start your studying. Of course, the difficulty of each course will dictate how much time you spend on each study session, but generally, I like to set aside at least one to two hours a day to work. Splitting study sessions by class may also be helpful. For example, on a Monday you work on one course, and then another Tuesday. Finally, starting with your hardest assignments may help your stress levels. Getting started on the harder assignments first will help you feel like you have less on your plate.

Enjoy your free time

Finding time to balance your studies with adequate free time is a struggle that almost every college student experiences. As exams loom over our heads, we often shut ourselves off from our friends and loved ones. Locking ourselves in our dorms or the library for hours to study may seem like a productive choice, but it can actually be detrimental to our well-being. Making time to actually enjoy the final moments of the fall semester is not only a healthy choice but a necessary one. Finding time to spend with friends is crucial, whether that be a movie night or a night out at the bars. Make time in your schedule to do things you enjoy!

Make healthy choices

Making healthy choices is an important part of the final exam season. Keeping up with any workouts is a great way to exercise both your mind and body. If you don’t tend to frequent the gym, even a short run or walk can help you immensely. Making healthier choices in regard to diet can also help you keep on top of your assignments. Make sure you are eating three meals a day, as well as snacks if you wish. Focusing on getting enough protein and carbohydrates, as well as vegetables and fruits is incredibly important during exam season. If you don’t fuel yourself properly, your mind cannot function at its highest possible capacity.

While exams can be a stressful time, strategies such as time management can help. Splitting your work throughout the week can take a large load of stress off of your shoulders. Finding time to be with others, not only while studying, but also for fun can be useful. Being around your friends and peers and finding time to enjoy yourself will help you with your stress levels. Finally, making the right choices for your mind and body can help you best prepare for any assignments or exams that may be looming over you. Exercise and eating a well-balanced diet will help keep your mind in top shape. Hopefully, with these tips, you can keep yourself prepared for any stress that may come your way. Good luck Huskies!