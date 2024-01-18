1 credit wellbeing course opens for enrollment this semester

A one-credit pop-up course will be offered this semester titled “Feeling Well: The Science and Practice of Emotional Well-Being” that is open to all undergraduate and graduate students. Graphic courtesy of the UConn Office of the Provost.

A one credit pop-up course will be offered again this semester about what affects student emotional wellbeing and how students may strengthen their emotional health throughout college.

The course is called “Feeling Well: The Science and Practice of Emotional Well-Being” and is open to all undergraduate and graduate students. The seven week course begins today, Thursday, Jan. 18, and ends on Friday, Mar. 1. According to an email that was sent to students last week, any student can enroll until Jan. 29 through Student Admin.

Dr. Jessica Koslouski, student engagement facilitator and assistant research professor at Neag School of Education, explained that the course is uniquely developed for students across all disciplines to learn and benefit from, not solely for psychology or health science majors.

“It was developed with an intention to be responsive to the increased stress and mental health concerns students are reporting, and to equip students with lifelong strategies for promoting emotional well-being,” Koslouski said.

The class is entirely online asynchronous, meaning it does not have any required meeting times. Koslouski explained the course first ran last semester and is designed to be accessible to students across UConn’s five campuses.

“Students from last semester commented that the skills they learned helped them to navigate the highs and lows of their semesters, and that they see lifelong applications for the strategies as they continue their time at UConn or transition to life beyond UConn,” Koslouski said.

Koslouski said the class introduces students to key resources on UConn’s campus, such as those available through UConn Health and Wellness, as well as strategies that can be used across different settings and contexts.

“Our hope is that each student walks away with a greater understanding of what affects their emotional well-being and what they can do to strengthen their emotional well-being across contexts and phases of their life,” Koslouski said.

The course was designed by a team of 14 faculty and staff members from across several disciplines to provide a variety of knowledge and expertise during the course. Koslouski noted that topics range from brain science like MRIs to cultural and contextual influences on emotional well-being.

The class can be found as UNIV 3088 in Student Admin. The undergraduate course is section 001 and the graduate course is section 002.

There is no course material that requires purchase for the class; all course readings and media are available within HuskyCT. Like other pop-up courses, the course is graded Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory (S/U). A student must obtain a 70 percent or higher to receive a satisfactory grade.

More detail about the course requirements and objectives can be found on the class syllabus.

Any questions about the class can be directed to emotionalwellbeing@uconn.edu. Any issues about enrollment can be directed to registrar@uconn.edu.