Track & Field: Huskies travel to Boston for the Collegiate Showdown 

The UConn track & field teams look to continue their blistering hot start to the 2023-24 season this upcoming Saturday when they travel to Boston to compete in the Collegiate Showcase.

The Huskies, though two meets this season, have seen multiple school records broken. Senior Jenna Zydanowicz broke the indoor school record in the 1000-meter run, recording a time of 2:46.47 seconds. Sophomores Zachary Barry, Anish Rajamanickam, Megan Perrotta and Caroline Rice captured the indoor school record in the mixed relay, running a time of 3:38.20 seconds.

Along with that, both the men’s and women’s athletes have been setting personal records left and right. If the Huskies aren’t winning an event, they’re still making their mark throughout the top 10. Just recently, even though no Connecticut runners finished in first place in the 200-meter dash, there were still seven Huskies who finished inside the top 10. They have been dominant.

Thus far, the teams have dominated the two meets they participated in, winning all but four events at their first meet, Husky Challenge, and 13 of 31 events in their second, the Suffolk Invitational, totaling 38 for the season.

The Collegiate Showdown kicks off Jan. 20 at 8:30 a.m. and will take place at the Track at New Balance. The two events to kick off the day are the women’s high jump, in the south pit, and the men’s high jump, in the middle pit. They’ll end the day at 3:30 p.m. with the women’s 4 x 400 Relay.

The Huskies go into this weekend with high hopes and are looking to continue their domination and keep their strong start to the 2023-24 indoor season rolling.