Women’s Hockey: UConn looks to stay hot against old rivals Maine and New Hampshire  

The UConn Women’s Hockey team took on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday at the Toscano Family Ice Forum. The Huskies came back with two goals in the third period tying up the score 2-2. Photo by Angelina Larracuente/The Daily Campus.

While UConn students are just returning to campus for the start of the spring semester, the women’s hockey squad has been putting in the work and is gearing up for rematches with Maine and New Hampshire.

The first time the crew faced off against Maine was in early November for a back-to-back series. With a little bit of tenacity and a lot of offensive aggression, the Huskies came out victorious.

With over 60 games played since 2002, Maine has been a familiar and constant rival for the Huskies. Historically, UConn has come out on top with an impressive 41-20 record. Earlier this season, the women’s hockey team has kept UConn’s triumphant trend alive. The Huskies came out swinging and dominated the ice from the puck drop. After nailing shot after shot from a diverse lineup of players, senior Jada Habisch was the first and only player of the contest to find the back of the net with a power play. With the 1-0 win to boost their morale, the Huskies faced the Black Bears for a second time just 24 hours later.

Determined to keep their winning streak alive, the Huskies were put to the test. Despite several opportunities to score, UConn needed to offensively turn on the heat. Their efforts came to a head just before the 14-minute mark as Brooke Campbell fired off a shot and scored, with the help of assists from Coryn Tormala and Ava Rinker. Although Maine followed up with five shots, all were unsuccessful. As the second period began, the Huskies were forced to find their edge. The first ten minutes were dominated by an aggressive Maine offense and a seemingly impenetrable defense. The second period remained quiet for the Huskies.

Despite a contest of few power plays, the third period turned on the heat for both sides. Habisch put a stark end to the lull and fired off two back-to-back goals to electrify the Huskies. Just 10 seconds later, UMaine answered and fired off their first and only shot of the game.

With two wins already in the books this season, the Huskies are ready to do it again. Following their contest with Maine, they will look to their other northern counterpart, New Hampshire.

In late October, the Huskies fell 0-2 as the Wildcats were dynamic in nailing shots off power plays. Despite their initial struggle, UConn came back stronger to completely sweep New Hampshire in a 4-0 blowout.

The second time around, the Huskies made sure to capitalize on power plays, where they scored three out of their four goals. Since then, UConn has dominated the competition and remains at the top of the conference leaderboard, holding the No. 2 position in Hockey East. New Hampshire follows on the heels of the Huskies with a No. 4 ranking while Maine trails behind at No. 7.

This Friday at 2 p.m., UConn will face Maine at the Toscano Family Ice Forum and will then travel to Durham, N.H. to challenge the Wildcats.

Despite the freezing temperatures in Storrs, the Huskies are ready to bring the heat in the new year.