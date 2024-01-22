International Soccer: USMNT starts year with loss to Slovenia

Slovenia goalkeeper Igor Vekic, right, leaps in front of United States defender Miles Robinson (12) to stop a shot on goal during the second half of an international friendly soccer match in San Antonio, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Photo by Eric Gay/AP Photo.

The U.S. Men’s National Team began the calendar year on a disappointing note after being shut out by Slovenia 1-0.

This year marks a crucial one for the United States’ journey to the World Cup. In 2024, the U.S. is set to participate in the long-anticipated Copa America, which will see South American powerhouses like Argentina and Brazil compete in the U.S. against Southern and Northern American countries. While the stakes are high for the Stars and Stripes, many argue that the roster that was called up did not match the energy of this new era of the U.S.

The international squad that was called up this window has been referred to as the “Cupcake Camp” due to the players that were called up. Many wanted to see big names such as Pulisic or McKennie, but this camp was created to develop players that are mainly found in MLS. Seven of the starting 11 earned their fast cap for the National Team to give perspective on how new this squad is. This international friendly was intended to give players experience in the American Club System.

Inexperience in playing on an international level was evident on the defensive end of the Stars and Stripes. In the 26th minute of the match, Slovenian forward Nejc Gradisar made a run in the box and managed to score past the unsuccessful defensive effort of American Sean Zawadzki. The U.S. were now left needing to answer to their conceded goal. Moments later, in the 30th minute, a cross from American Brian White created a great opportunity, but the Slovenian goalkeeper was able to block the shot.

The rest of the half was a quiet one until stoppage time. Veteran Miles Robinson attempted a header after a free kick was awarded to the Americans, but it went over the goal post. The half ended with the Stars and Stripes down by one, but the next half was an opportunity for the U.S. to show their capabilities and respond to their one-goal deficit.

United States defender Shaq Moore (18) heads the ball past Slovenia defender Matija Kavcic (21) during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in San Antonio, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. Photo by Eric Gay/AP Photo.

While the Stars and Stripes were able to prove their opportunities in the second half, they simply could not finish their plays, and Slovenian goalkeeper Igor Vekic was able to save or block attempted shots. One example of this came in the 57th minute when Vekic saved a shot from Shaq Moore. In the 68th minute, the 25-year-old was tested once again as he successfully saved a low shot from Timothy Tillman. Diego Luna was behind setting up these plays with his impressive passing.

However, it wasn’t just Slovenia’s goalkeeper who had to prove their abilities. American goalkeeper Patrick Schulte kept the Slovenian side from doubling their lead after blocking a well-executed free kick by Danijel Sturm. Later, the U.S. found another chance to equalize the scoreline when Esmir Bajraktarevic got past Slovenia’s defense to make it inside the box, but his shot went too high.

The Stars and Stripes offense kept pushing to equalize but seemed to be left scrambling after failing to properly set up any shots due to Slovenia’s strong defense. The last chance came through John Tolkin in the 82nd minute, but similar to many of the last few shots from the Americans, it was too wide. The game ended in a loss for the United States, the first loss in the year and the fourth consecutive loss to a European team.

Many will doubt the importance of this international friendly, and for good reason. The match did not occur during the FIFA International Window, adding to an inexperienced squad and an opponent that did not capture fans’ excitement. However, one silver lining to this international fixture is the development of these young players, which will be key for the U.S. run in the upcoming Summer Olympics. The Olympic squad will consist of the U-23 squad due to Olympic Rules. Having these young players gain the experience and training to go up against senior teams will be great knowledge to take with them to Paris this summer. But this match left fans with a feeling of wanting a real U.S. team, which is set to come in March when the Stars and Stripes will be defending their title as they compete in the CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Final. But, for now, fans must wait in anticipation for the return of the “A” Team.