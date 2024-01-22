“Saviors”: Can it save Green Day’s reputation? 

This cover image released by Reprise Records shows “Saviors” by Green Day. Photo by Reprise Records/Loma Vista Recordings/Elektra via AP

Green Day has always been at the forefront of pop punk, celebrated for their two most popular and highly acclaimed albums: 1994’s “Dookie” and 2004’s “American Idiot.” By many accounts, lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong grew stronger as a songwriter during that decade of output, yet this artistic evolution did not last for long. Instead of honing in on the politically charged and meaningful music they once made, they devolved into the most cliche version of themselves throughout the 2010s.

Unrecognizable from their former glory, all hope was lost with the release of “Father of All…” in 2020, which actively defaced the “American Idiot” album cover with a crudely drawn unicorn who ate too many Skittles (it is vomiting rainbows). Fans were not pleased with the highly commercialized sound, littered with generic hand-claps and poor songwriting with basic rhyme schemes. Additionally, it was released on my birthday. Worst gift ever.

Following the formula of a band that is going back to the basics, “Saviors” is packaged in monochrome with red lettering, a possible reference to 1997’s “Nimrod,” and their promotional tour will include performances of both “Dookie” and “American Idiot” in their entirety. Based on this emphasis on their earlier material, one must wonder if this new album can compare or if it is another addition to the trash heap of their past 15 years of music.

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” is a promising start, with loud and proud drumming by Tré Cool, nostalgic bass riffs by Mike Dirnt and socially conscious lyrics by Armstrong. The latter is especially welcoming, except for the line: “TikTok and taxes,” which is not the only example of out-of-place word choice for these 51-year-olds. Take one look at them and you can tell their fashion choices are so 20 years ago. He fits his aesthetic profile all too well on “Suzie Chapstick” when he asks: “Will I ever see your face again? / Not just photos from an Instagram,” while introspectively commenting later in the song: “Outside my window, there is nothing but a sky / It’s just another vacant, cold, and lonely night.”

There is nothing wrong with observing how the younger generations are connected through social media platforms, but my problem with Armstrong and any aging artists like him is that he was a trailblazer thirty years ago; he is simply not part of the current generation addicted to social media. Name-dropping TikTok and Instagram does not help him contribute to the conversation of social media consumption at all, and it certainly fails to make him a spokesperson for a group of people he is so far removed from. Nevertheless, I respect his simplistic yet effective efforts at portraying bisexuality on “Bobby Sox” and the tasteful tribute to the late David Bowie on “Strange Days Are Here to Stay.”

The pop-punk instrumentation works well when backing Armstrong’s refrains about substance abuse on “Dilemma,” while “1981” is an energetic time capsule of a track sonically and lyrically, with callbacks to the Cold War. Touching on more pressing subjects of gun violence in “Coma City” and “Living in the ‘20s,” with the latter being even more rebellious and visceral, gives this topic the proper urgency to be discussed. The cinematic “Father to a Son” is definitely a takeaway track, featuring longing vocals and string arrangements that call back to their rock opera days. It clocks in as the project’s longest song besides the outro “Fancy Sauce.”

The album questioningly concludes with interesting lyrical pairings, such as: “Gonna join a cult / Do a somersault,” while boasting highlights like: “Watch the evening news ‘cause it’s my favorite cartoon.” Armstrong’s takes throughout the album have been mostly agreeable, but I do not understand the sentiment of this track, which calls society crazy using old tropes of the loony bin, followed by an anthemic chorus discussing death. It is another half-baked foray into a topic that Armstrong finds important, but it nails home the idea that this album has no central theme, instead choosing to package Armstrong’s beliefs into surface-level snippets that, once again, fail to bring anything new to the table. At this point in their careers, Green Day should be overseers of a world gone mad, yet they somehow provide no insight of their own, enforcing their lack of creativity within the last 15 years.

All things considered, I doubt this album will be remembered fondly due to its proximity to “Father of All…” but it re-establishes hope that the boys still have that spark, and this album may be part one of their redemption arc. Only time will tell.

Rating: 3/5