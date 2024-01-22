Rapid Fire: Worst way to spend a cold snap. 

With temperatures in the Storrs area dipping as low as 11° Fahrenheit and our beloved wind tunnel of a campus being no help, it’s safe to say that it is far from pleasant being out and about during the present cold snap. This week, the Opinion section has been tasked with giving advice the best way we know how: by telling you precisely what not to do. Photo by Patrice Bouchard on Unsplash.

What’s the worst thing to do during a cold snap at UConn?

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: Holding a protest outside. Not only is confronting our so-called leaders indoors a civil right, a moral imperative and, most importantly, downright more strategically effective than heckling outside, it doesn’t come at the risk of rendering all the muscles in your face rigid and useless. What’s the point in using a megaphone if the only thing that comes through is “[muffled activist noises]”? Plus, if you want to tear down the system brick by brick, you need circulation in your fingers.

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Speaking from experience, walking back from the Rec Center in shorts while the temps have been in the teens has not been a wise decision this past week.

Tomas Hinckley, Weekly Columnist: Going to class (@ professors reading this: please cancel please please. I’m begging you, I don’t want to go quietly into the cold).

Luke Feeney, Weekly Columnist: Being swept off your feet by the strongest gust of wind on this side of the Appalachian walking down Fairfield Way on your way to class. You’ve already almost torn every muscle in your leg twice due to the ice everywhere, but rest assured, when that gust of wind comes at you, any will to live will be swept away in the cold air. Also, I definitely am NOT planning on throwing snowballs at my fellow opinion columnists.

Athena Brown, Contributor: Swimming in Mirror Lake.