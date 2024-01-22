UConn SHaW is offering students an informal way to seek mental health services

Chat bubbles are shown with the words “Lets Talk” in them. UConn students are seeking mental health resources and the SHaWs center is here to help. Photo courtesy of the UConn SHaW Website

For University of Connecticut students seeking mental health resources but don’t know where to start, UConn Student Health and Wellness services are here to help.

Today, from 11:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m., UConn SHaW is hosting a Let’s Talk event, open to any interested students.

The event is located in room 416A in the Student Union and will run weekly through the week of April 22, their webpage said.

The event is free and allows students to seek informal and confidential consultations with SHaW therapists.

Students will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis. However, the program is not solely offered on Mondays. Several sessions are available to students per week, with the dates, times and therapists available online.

SHaW’s website states that this program will benefit students who want help finding mental health resources, those seeking advice for non-clinical issues and students who are unsure if they want to attend formal therapy sessions but are interested in learning more.

The Let’s Talk program is also a place where concerned friends can seek advice and information on how to help a friend through mental health struggles.

The program is available to undergraduate and graduate students at UConn, and a sector of the program is designed specifically for student-athletes.

The Let’s Talk program is geared toward providing students with support, coaching and tools they may need to enhance their wellbeing while at UConn. However, the program is not meant to substitute regular therapy sessions and formal counseling.

Students having mental health emergencies should seek UConn’s crisis support options.

SHaW does provide regular therapy services to students who are interested in attending. All of their services are listed and explained on their website.