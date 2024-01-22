Track and Field: Huskies show up big time in Beantown 

Women’s 800 meter dash in the Pentathlon at day one of the Husky Challenge(12/7/23). The Runners featured are Alyssa Elliot for UCONN and Alexandria Grasso for UMASS Lowell.

Photo by Mercer Ferguson/The Daily Campus.

The UConn men’s and women’s track team headed to Boston for the second straight weekend. Some Huskies were there to participate in the Collegiate Showdown at the Track at New Balance, while a smaller subset competed in the Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston University.

At the Collegiate showdown, Connecticut was up against 12 teams. No team could stop them, as they notched two personal records and two first-place finishes, all adding to their 14 top-five results between the men and women.

The Huskies didn’t lose steam at the Battle in Beantown, where the men and women racked up three personal records and four first-place finishes, culminating in 20 top-five finishes.

On the women’s side, it was quite the day for the seniors. Senior Jenna Zydanowicz placed third in the mile run at 4:40.08 seconds, breaking her record. Also, senior Jasmine Barrow had a dominant finish in the triple jump with a first-place mark of 12.58 meters. Freshman Anna Connors also achieved her personal best, placing third in the 400-meter with a time of 56.21.

On the men’s side, freshman Josh Mooney keeps proving he belongs. He crushed his 60-meter hurdle personal best, finishing in 7.99 seconds. This performance established him well in the top-10 UConn list, and he currently possesses the third-best time in the Big East. Another personal best accomplishment came from graduate student Travis Martin, who flourished in the mile run with a time of 4:01.59.

The former Big East champions are having a scorching start so far to their indoor campaign, and fans should be excited to see where the next few meets take them.

What’s next for Connecticut? On Jan. 26 and 27, the team will have another split-squad weekend, with one group heading back to Boston, where Boston University will host the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic. The other group will head to the Big Apple to compete at the Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge.