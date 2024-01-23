Big East Baller Update No. 6: Incredible weekend results in solo first place for No. 1 Huskies 

UConn center Donovan Clingan (32) blocks a shot by Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

I think everyone feels out of breath after an incredible weekend of Big East games. Four of the five Big East games this past weekend finished in one-possession games. Creighton and Seton Hall made an argument for the best college basketball game this season in a triple-overtime thriller. Also, DePaul let go of head coach Tony Stubblefield on Monday afternoon after two and a half seasons with the Blue Demons. In his tenure, DePaul went 28-54 and currently sits in last place in the Big East with a winless conference record.

With many incredible performances in the past week, let’s take a look at the best basketball conference in this edition of Big East Baller Update.

Player of the Week: Tristen Newton, G, UConn (20.5 PPG, 7 RPG, 4 APG, 43.7 FG% in two games)

Tristen Newton looked like an All-American caliber guard last week, leading the Huskies wins over No. 18 Creighton and Villanova. The national champion starting point guard scored 19 of his 25-point performance in the second half against Villanova, lighting the fire to keep the Huskies at the top of the AP Poll.

Freshman of the Week: Rich Barron, F, Providence (vs. DePaul: 12 pts, 4-5 FG, 2-2 3PT)

Barron, who grew up in Chicago, returned to his hometown to take on DePaul, where he scored a career-high 12 points on efficient shooting coming off the bench.

Top Games (not including UConn-Villanova. Check out the recap from Saturday’s game!)

Xavier comes back after trailing at half to beat Georgetown 92-91

Quincy Olivari helped the Musketeers stay in the game going into the break, scoring 12 points in the first half despite trailing at the half by two possessions. Georgetown guard Jayden Epps exploded with an All-Big East caliber performance, finishing with 32 points and 11 assists on 9-19 shooting. Four of Xavier’s five starters scored in double figures, with Olivari, Desmond Claude and Dayvion McKnight leading the way. Coming off the bench, freshman Dailyn Swain put Xavier ahead for good with 30 seconds left with a dunk as the Musketeers held on to win on Friday night.

No. 17 Marquette holds on to beat St. John’s 73-72

It felt like a vintage Big East game at Madison Square Garden. It wasn’t because of the throwback court St. John’s had on their home floor. Tyler Kolek, the reigning Big East Player of the Year, is considered one of the best free throw shooters in the conference, shooting a career-high 88.9% from the charity stripe (94% coming into the game). Despite dropping a double-double with 15 points and 11 assists, he missed three straight free throws down the stretch, giving Rick Pitino’s Red Storm a chance to win. Daniss Jenkins and Chris Ledlum had opportunities to give the Johnnies life down the stretch, including a Jenkins buzzer-beating shot that bounced off the rim.

Kalkbrenner, No. 18 Creighton beats Seton Hall in triple overtime 97-94

In possibly the best game we may see all season, center Ryan Kalkbrenner put up a monster performance, dropping 28 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven blocks, going 12-23 from the floor. Despite the loss, it was a historic day for Seton Hall, as star guard Kadary Richmond had a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. The last and only other time the Pirates had a player record a triple-double was Eddie Griffin in 2000. Steven Ashworth’s layup through traffic saved the game as it would force overtime with three seconds in regulation. Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman combined for 43 points while playing the majority of the game, as Creighton ended the Pirates’ five-game winning streak.

UConn secures victory over Creighton with a final score of 62-48. The Huskies dominated the court in a thrilling matchup, showcasing their prowess and skill in tonight’s basketball game. Photo by Jordan Arnold/The Daily Campus

Upcoming Games

Providence at Seton Hall (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., FS1)

The Friars will be looking for revenge tomorrow night as they travel to Newark to take on Seton Hall. In their previous meeting, the Pirates won 61-57 at Providence, thanks to Dre Davis scoring 17 points to lead the team. Providence star forward Bryce Hopkins suffered a season-ending injury in that game. The Friars have turned to Devin Carter to lead the team, the team’s leading scorer (18.2 PPG).

Villanova at St. John’s (Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., FS1)

Following that exciting matchup, we’ll cross the Hudson River to a big matchup at Madison Square Garden between Villanova and St. John’s. Against the Big East’s top teams, both Villanova and St. John’s lost by one possession and look to improve their records not only in the conference but overall. St. John’s is currently in seventh place in the conference, while the Wildcats are in a tie for fourth with Marquette and Xavier. However, whoever wins this game will be above the other in the Big East standings. There will be an exciting matchup down low between Villanova’s Eric Dixon and St. John’s Joel Soriano.

Seton Hall at No. 14 Marquette (Saturday, 1 p.m., FS1)

Seton Hall is arguably the toughest team in the conference and has a resume to be ranked in the AP Poll. Despite not getting the love they deserve in Monday’s AP Poll, Seton Hall can prove their belonging with the best in the Big East if they beat Providence and Marquette. It will be a battle between two of the Big East’s best guards: Seton Hall’s Kadary Richmond and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek. Saturday’s matchup is undoubtedly the best game the Big East has to offer this week.