Fresh styles of humor arrive to Ireland in new streaming season of “LOL: Laugh Out Loud” 

When you picture Ireland, you probably see a land famed for its rolling hills, shamrocks and leprechauns, and, of course, an infectious brand of wit. So, what happens when you put ten of its finest comedic talents in a room together and tell them not to laugh? That’s the premise of “LOL: Laugh Out Loud, Ireland Edition,” Amazon Prime Video’s latest foray into the global laughter-warfare reality show format. Does it crackle with the sharp tongue and charm of Irish humor, or does it leave you yearning for the pot at the end of the rainbow?

“LOL: Laugh Out Loud” originated in Japan, and versions co-produced in Canada and other European countries have established the format: comedians try their hardest not to laugh at the others’ jokes. For the new series in Ireland hosted by Graham Norton, where humor fuels daily conversation and a well-timed quip can deflect even the worst hailstorm, the sheer act of suppressing a chuckle comes off as almost unnatural – but maybe that’s part of its charm. This tension forms the core of the show’s appeal. Watching comedians like the mischievous Deirdre O’Kane weave tales of misadventures while others like the deadpan David McSavage stoically bat away giggles is strangely captivating.

However, the show stumbles on the unevenness of its execution. Host Graham Norton, ever the consummate entertainer, tries his best to inject spontaneity and camaraderie, but the format often feels stilted compared to his other chat shows. The forced “challenges”, from puppet shows to improvised musicals, sometimes interrupt the natural flow of comedic banter. It’s the unscripted moments, the casual asides, and witty observations that arise organically, that truly shine.

The cast, to their credit, is a delightful mix of personalities. The ever-reliable Dara Ó Briain offers dry wit and sardonic observations, while the energetic Joanne McNally delivers infectious enthusiasm and laugh-out-loud impressions. Newer voices like the up-and-coming Shane Byrne and Kevin McGahern hold their own with seasoned veterans.

One of the show’s strengths is its exploration of the uniquely Irish brand of humor. From playful digs at national stereotypes to witty references to local lore, the show captures the essence of what makes Irish comedy tick. There’s a warm and self-aware humor that permeates even the most outrageous jokes, a nod to the shared history and experiences that bind this nation together.

Ultimately, “LOL: Laugh Out Loud, Ireland Edition” is a mixed bag. It’s a fascinating experiment in cultural humor, showcasing the talents of some of Ireland’s finest comedians. There are moments that leave you wishing you were watching these comedians perform in a real pub, but for a television performance it can certainly be enjoyed. The series would be recommended for anybody who enjoys comedy and is interested in seeing where the laughter flows freely and the wit truly takes flight. And remember, sometimes the best laughs are the ones shared, not stifled.

Produced by MGM Studios, you can watch “LOL: Laugh Out Loud, Ireland Edition” on-demand with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Reruns and other versions of “LOL” air on Comedy Central (HuskyVision channel 22).

Rating: 4/5 LOLs