UConn engineering professor honored for “breakthrough” energy research 

Professor Chih-Jen “Jackie” Sung was presented with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ (AIAA) 2024 Energy Systems Award for his research in “fuel-flexible, ultra-low emission, efficient combustion energy systems,” the AIAA website reads.

Professor Sung is an esteemed contributor to the field of green energy design, specializing in propulsion and combustion as the University of Connecticut’s CT Clean Energy Fund Professor in Sustainable Energy. Beyond his position as a mechanical engineering professor, Sung leads UConn’s internationally recognized Combustion Diagnostics Laboratory, whose groundbreaking research is making waves within the scientific community.

“The depth and breadth of his experience will be pivotal in shaping the future direction of our School in research and education,” says Horea Ilies, UConn’s department head of mechanical engineering.

Sung’s work touches on many aspects of propulsion including flame dynamics, low-temperature chemistry and energy-efficient combustion. Conducting both theoretical and practical investigations, Sung’s lab recently developed a rapid compression machine of the “next generation,” as described by Sung.

The machine, used for evaluating the quality of different fuels and combustion methods, has been lauded as “a breakthrough in the experimental studies of chemical kinetics,” says Kazem Kazerounian, dean of UConn’s College of Engineering. The team’s cutting-edge technique allows for the measurement of fuel autoignition characteristics, including “ignition delay time, heat release rate, etc.” Sung notes.

The research potential of Sung’s machine has innovative implications for the future of combustion research, with practical applications extending to engines everywhere.

“Autoignition … affects the efficiency and operation of all modern internal combustion engines. It is so important that ignition performance is the basis of the fuel quality rating systems for conventional petroleum-derived and renewable bio-derived fuels,” Sung emphasizes.

Alongside their continued research in engine optimization, the Combustion Diagnostics Lab has plans to advance findings in sustainable and efficient aviation.

In being honored for his many contributions, Sung credits the extensive team of graduate and postdoctoral researchers. “I was very appreciative of this tremendous honor, but also humbled by it. It is truly rewarding to be recognized by your peers,” Sung says.

In addition to the next generation of science, Professor Sung has excitement for the next generation of scientists. “Always challenge yourself,” Sung encourages. “Don’t be afraid of exploring new things and thinking outside the box.”