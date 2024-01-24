UConn faculty express concerns over proposed budget cuts 

UConn English professor Kathleen Tonry stands on Fairfield Way in protest against the budget cuts that are being applied to many departments, including the English Departments. She was joined by other professors and students on Jan. 23, 2023. Photo by Skyler Kim/The Daily Campus.

University of Connecticut faculty came together to write an open letter stating their concerns to the university administration after they recently released a five-year plan which includes proposed budget cuts.

The five-year plan was released at the end of last semester and will begin to take effect in the fall of 2024. The open letter explains faculty’s concerns about the five-year plan and proposed budget cuts, which includes a 15% reduction in the permanent two-ledger budget for all academic units over the next five years. Beginning in fiscal year 2025, there will be a 3% reduction rate, with incremental 4%, 3.5%, 2.5% and 2% reduction rates for the following four years.

“While we understand the complexities of financial decision-making, these cuts, as currently proposed, will dramatically degrade UConn’s central mission of teaching and research excellence, and its standing as a world-class institution of higher education,” the open letter said.

Over 300 faculty members signed the letter, which calls for greater clarity, transparency and accountability from the administration.

The letter requests a clear account of budgetary decisions from the last several years and an explanation of the university’s prioritization of expenses and how the projected expenditures for the next five years will serve the university’s core mission. Additionally, the letter also requests updates on negotiations with the governor and state legislature on UConn’s budget and future.

According to the University Senate Budget Briefing on Dec. 4, the five-year financial plan will seek new revenues and growing existing avenues including enrollment mix maximization, rate increases and endowment growth. It will also utilize one-time fund sources to cover large gaps in earlier years. The plan also will request $47.3 million worth of state funds for fiscal year 2025, in addition to the 15% reduction.

UConn faculty detail their concerns as they worry the cuts will have significant impacts on teaching, learning and research. The letter argues how consequences of the budget cuts could include an increase in class sizes, reduced in-person contact between students and faculty and elimination of or reduction in graduate programs.

“These repercussions are nothing short of catastrophic. If implemented, they will have an

unprecedented impact on UConn as a whole, undoing all the efforts over the past two

decades that have led to it becoming one of the nation’s top public universities and an

esteemed R1 research institution,” the letter said. “The challenges ahead will impact students, faculty, staff and all members of the UConn community. We hope for a solution that will preserve UConn as a great university.”

UConn faculty said in the letter that they are welcome to open dialogue to address the questions and concerns. The university has acknowledged their requests and will be holding a series of three town hall meetings regarding the issue.

The first of three virtual town hall meetings will be held today, Jan. 24 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m, where the UConn community is invited to attend to further discuss the budget cuts with university administration. The second town hall meeting will be held on Feb. 21 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and the last meeting will be in-person and virtual on March 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

In a UConn official announcement email, university administration encourages all members of the UConn community to attend and submit questions in advance to communications@uconn.edu. Questions can also be submitted in real time during the meeting.

University administration released more information on Monday for people to view prior to the town hall, which includes more details about fiscal year 2024 revenues and expenses, the five-year financial plan, state funding requests and fiscal year 2025 budget outlook.

A recorded presentation on the current budget situation can be found on UConn Media Space and the town hall can be viewed at https://academics.its.uconn.edu/town-hall/.