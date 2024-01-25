49.9 F
Rapid Fire: Politician New Year’s resolutions

President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New Year’s resolutions are a cultural staple in the United States. But as attractive as it is to use the auspicious holiday to set goals of self-improvement, resolutions can also be notoriously difficult to stick to. Thankfully, if there’s any group that is capable of making a promise and seeing it through, it’s American elected officials. This week, Opinion writers answer the question: What are the New Year’s resolutions of our politicians? 

Nell Srinath, Opinion Editor: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman, in a crusade to alienate even more of his base, will take a firm stance against hoodies and athletic shorts. 

Dan Stark, Associate Opinion Editor: Nikki Haley, who will soon drop out of the presidential race, wants to declare war against anybody and everybody. 
 
Luke Feeney, Weekly Columnist: Ron DeSantis, current governor of Florida, will learn how to smile and talk to human beings. 

Tomas Hinckley, Weekly Columnist: Mitch McConnell plans to get his robot brain repaired so he can stop short-circuiting during press meetings. 

Athena Brown, Contributor: Joe Biden wants to bulk up like the gym bro he is. 

