UConn to keep residential capacity at 50% next semester

Photo by Eric Wang



The University of Connecticut’s Department of Residential Life sent out an email last Friday to notify students that residential capacity on campus will continue to be limited to half capacity for the spring 2021 semester, giving priority housing selection to those already on campus.

Students who have in-person classes, newly-admitted students and athletes participating in athletic competition are among those listed in the email who will also be prioritized in the housing selection process.

According to the email, students must complete a form by Nov. 6, found on each student’s MyHousing page, in order to demonstrate interest in receiving housing for next semester.

The Director of Housing Services Kimberly Proulx noted that the housing selection process for those approved for housing will be similar to past selection processes. The difference will be the decreased number of residential vacancies for students to be able to choose from.

“Highlighted differences are that not all spaces on campus will be available, as we are still operating at reduced capacity and also will be holding some areas of campus aside for medical quarantine and isolation use,” Proulx said in an email.

Proulx also said selection times for students in learning communities will be impacted.

“We will not be holding as many smaller selections that are typically included for fall (Honors, LCs), as the timeframe for this selection process did not allow for the inclusion of those selections and thus students in these populations have been notified that their assignments will remain the same for the spring.”

Proulx also noted that Charter Oak Apartment residents will be relocated for the spring semester, so those relocated students “will have priority selection times, regardless of credits.”

Regarding social distancing guidelines, according to UConn’s spring 2021 housing FAQ webpage, students will no longer be allowed to have guests in their dorms or apartments, regardless of where the guests may live.

“For spring 2021, [students] will not be permitted to have any guests in their room at any time (day or night), including other UConn residential students,” the page noted. University Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said UConn will continue this, as well as other social distancing and safety protocols all in accordance with the state of Connecticut’s protocols.

“The University’s guidance about social distancing protocols are designed to mirror those recommended by state and federal public health authorities, the Governor’s Office, and others who work closely on these issues,” Reitz said in an email. “We’ll be guided by whatever protocols provide the best public health and safety protections for the kind of congregate housing that our residence halls provide.”

According to the ResLife FAQ page, students should know whether or not they have been approved for housing by early November, with more information about the housing selection process and room assignments to follow shortly after.

The FAQ page also noted that Residential Life has begun looking at how the housing selection process will work for fall 2021.

“Residential Life and Housing Services have begun to have internal discussions about housing plans for fall 2021,” Proulx said. “This will depend on the guidelines set by the University and the determination of capacity for fall.”