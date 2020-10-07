NFL risers and fallers Week 4

Do the Cowboys know how to play defense? That’s partially a joke but also kind of a serious question, because now at 1-3, the only game they won was a result of the infamous Falcons 4th quarter defense. Their offense is way too good for them to be where they are right now.

Anyway, aside from the Cowboys, here are the risers and fallers from the latest week of NFL action.

Riser: Houston Texans

They did it. They finally did it. They fired Bill O’Brien. Who cares they lost at this point? They finally made the move they’ve needed to make for a while now and cut BoB loose. Does anything else (like the score) even matter? The answer is no. Let’s be honest, the Texans season is all but over. Are they as bad as their 0-4 record shows? No. But are they good? No, it doesn’t look like it at this point. Still though, they took the first step in rebuilding this week and got rid of what was holding them down. If you’re a Texans fan, this weekend was a win.

Faller: Arizona Cardinals

I had high hopes for the Cardinals entering the season. After the first two weeks, they were 2-0 and looking like pretty legitimate contenders. But now they’ve dropped two straight to the Lions and Panthers and look like they’re a solid team — but nothing special. They still look a year out. Inherently, there’s nothing wrong with that. Their QB is only in year two so he still gets time, but they just set the expectations so high after the first two weeks and have since failed to meet them. They should get back on track Week 5 seeing as they get a bye week (they play the Jets), so maybe that can right the ship, but overall, they’re very beatable.

Riser: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron. Rodgers. Is. BACK! Through the first four weeks of the season, Rodgers looked like his old self again — one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL without a doubt. Through four games, he’s thrown for 1,214 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions. The only other person in the league to have double-digit touchdowns and no picks? Patrick Mahomes, who has 11 and 0. This past week he and the Packers put up 30 points on the Falcons with his starting wide receivers being Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Malik Taylor. With that supporting cast he threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Rogers is back, and this season will be fun to watch.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to throw before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Jarrett Stidham

With Cam Newton out, a lot of Patriot fans wanted Stidham to be the starter. However, the Pats decided to go with the veteran Brian Hoyer. That didn’t work and Hoyer was pulled right before the end of the third quarter, and New England gave Stidham the reigns. What did he do with it? 5 for 13 passing for 60 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Sure, one of the picks was clearly Edelman’s fault, but the other one was all on him. Was he expected to lead the comeback? No. But he was just flat out bad. He got his opportunity to establish himself as the future of the franchise, and to put it bluntly, he blew it. He might not get another either, because it’s pretty clear the Patriots need to look elsewhere to solve their long-term hole at QB.