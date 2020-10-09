NFL games to watch: Week 5

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

We’re now a quarter of the way through the NFL season. I know, I didn’t think we would get this far either – and actually, some teams didn’t. Even though the Titans are a mess right now, the rest of the league is powering through and playing their games as scheduled.

We’re also in the first week of planned byes, with the Green Bay Packers and Detriot Lions getting the week off. Sadly, we won’t get to see Aaron Rodgers violate another defense – we’ll have to wait until next week. But in the meantime, here’s what other games might be fun to tune into.

Giants at Cowboys

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

What happens when a stoppable force meets a movable object? Credit goes to my roommate for that line, but man does it perfectly describe this matchup. The Giants have scored the fewest points of any team in the NFL — yes, even the Jets have scored more. They’re also tied for the fewest yards per game — this time with the Jets. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have given up the most points per game and the third-most yards per game of any defense in the league. Will the worst defense in the league be able to stop the worst offense in the league? I really don’t know, but I can’t wait to find out.

Prediction: The Cowboys explosive offense will get them the win, but I do think Daniel Jones and the Giants will be able to put some points on the board. Ultimately though, the Giants defense won’t be able to stop Dak and the Cowboys. 45-20, Dallas wins.

Vikings at Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs after a 71-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)

The Vikings are a team fighting for their season. Through four weeks, they’re 1-3. But the team is better than that, and we’ve seen it over the past two weeks. Even though they lost Week 3, they managed to put up 30 points only to lose on a last-second field goal. Then, last week they put up 31 points, so it’s clear their offensive issues from early in the season are solved. And actually, they even put up 34 points in Week 1, unfortunately for them, they just had to go up against Aaron Rodgers in his revenge game for the Packers drafting a QB. Their only blemish is Week 2, when they got held to 11 points by the Colts, who currently boast the best defense in both points and yards allowed per game.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL — but also one of the most porous defenses. Despite bringing in Jamal Adams in the offseason, their defense ranks dead last in yards allowed per game, though they’ve managed to remain middle of the pack in points. With Adams missing his second-straight game, it leaves even more opportunities for Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen and emerging rookie Justin Jefferson. Oh, and they have maybe the second-best running back in all of football right now, Dalvin Cook. The way he’s been playing, the only running back I’d take over him is Alvin Kamara.

Prediction: I’m going to be really bold here and say pick the Vikings. It’ll be very close and high scoring, but ultimately the desperate Minnesota team will pull it out over the undefeated Seahawks. 34-27, Vikings win.

Chargers at Saints

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

This is another game where I think desperation can come into play, but in this case I think both teams have a lot to fight for. For Los Angeles, it’s not dropping to 1-4 and putting them in a hole that might end up being too big to climb out of. For New Orleans, it’s not dropping to 2-3 and matching their loss total from all of last season. Both of these teams will be fighting to avoid what for one is essentially a death sentence for their season and the other a death sentence for their championship hopes.

Both teams also have the talent to back up the stakes. It was almost 20 years ago when a young Drew Brees made his debut for the Chargers, kicking off what would turn into an all-time great career… elsewhere. It’s not like the Chargers had quarterback inconsistency after Brees left, getting about a decade and a half out of Philip Rivers. He just didn’t turn into the no-doubt Hall of Famer that Brees did. But now, the Chargers have moved onto their next young quarterback, Justin Herbert. Despite not winning a game as a starter yet this season Herbert has impressed, so it will be really fun to see him go up against Brees in primetime on Monday night.

Prediction: Brees gets the best of his old team, but Herbert puts up a fight, earning the respect of the former Chargers QB. 27-24, Saints win.