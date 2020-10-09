Pop Cultured: Try these fall treats from around the world

What’s better than a pumpkin spiced latte? Try these autumn snack recipes from different countries that have a bit of history.

Russia

Sharlotka

Try one of the first apple recipe’s that Russian children learn, Sharlotka .Location:St. Petersburg mosque in Russia. Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

According to Russian Beyond, a Russian state-owned publication in an article titled “Sharlotka: The first apple recipe that most Russian kids learn,” Sharlotka was originally called “Charlotte” and was created by peasants during the 18th century in Britain. The Russian version of “Charlotte” was actually made by French chef Marie-Antoine Carême who served under Russian Czar Alexander I.

Russian Beyond stated the recipe was much more complicated in the past but has been simplified to an easy recipe of just biscuits and apples. The name was also modified to sharlotka overtime. Sharlotka is not to be confused with szarlotka, which is a type of Polish apple pie. According to the author of the article, sharlotka is one of the first pies kids can help make. The recipe is pretty easy; you only need apples (preferably Granny Smith), flour, sugar, eggs, salt, cinnamon and cardamom. Shartlotka is a Russian favorite during fall and often enjoyed during family dinners. Russians love to make this dessert because it’s simple but also delicious to eat.

Check out the recipe here!

Italy

Spiced Apple Bruschetta

Come take a walk through history, or The Colosseum, with the ever so tasty and historic, Bruschetta. Photo by Davi Pimentel on Pexels.com

Bruschetta is an Italian appetizer that is more commonly known as a piece of toast with toppings. According to International Kitchen’s recipe for bruschetta, bruschetta can date back to the Etruscan civilization, which flourished in central Italy between the eighth and third century B.C. International Kitchen stated that bruschetta was known as a food that was often shared by many laborers and farmers, becoming a staple in their diet. People were able to find a use for stale bread via bruschetta, which also filled up their stomachs. Bruschetta is a fundamental Italian cuisine, and the possibilities for toppings are endless.

According to Fine Dining Lovers in an article titled, “Bruschetta: When Bread Becomes Magic,” traditionally bruschettas are eaten as a savory appetizer with salt, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and sometimes meat. The word “bruschetta” means “to toast” in the Roman dialect. Curious Cuisiniere created a fall recipe that includes apple toppings with cinnamon, nutmeg and honey on a baguette. Curious Cuisiniere explains that the soft apples and the baked bread give a great contrast of textures and make it an easy snack to enjoy in the fall.

Check out the recipe here!

Malawi

Mbatata

Finalize your taste bud field trip with a journey to Southeastern Africa with Mbatata cookies that will surely satisfy that sweet tooth. Photo by Hendrik Cornelissen on Pexels.com

Mbatata is a dessert enjoyed by Malawians. According to 196 flavors, a site known for international foods, in an article titled, “Mbatata Cookies – Authentic Malawian Recipe,” the cookies are semi-sweet and nutritious. The texture is spongy but kind of similar to a biscuit. Sweet potatoes are high in vitamins and fiber, and can thus be considered nutritious even in cookie form.

According to Curious Cuisiniere’s mbatata recipe, since the people of Malawi are often remembered for their warm hospitality, the traditional mbatata cookies are heart-shaped. The recipe only involves brown sugar, butter, sweet potato, all-purpose flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and raisins (optional). Curious Cusiniere described that the Malawian lifestyle is mostly focused on agriculture, so it is important for Malawians to eat food that will give them energy. Hence, sweet potatoes are an important part of their diet. Although it was not specifically stated that Malawians eat this to commemorate autumn, the addition of cinnamon and raisins will surely remind you of fall!

Check out the recipe here!