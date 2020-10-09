Spring 2021 housing to look similar to this semester

University of Connecticut students are torn and frustrated on the best living situations for the Spring 2021 semester. (File photo/The Daily Campus)

University of Connecticut students are frustrated and torn on the best situation for them when it comes to their living situation for the Spring 2021 semester.

With the Storrs campus capacity staying at 50% next semester, some students are questioning whether to try and be one of the lucky selected or stay home altogether.

Fifth-semester history major, David Askew, decided to leave campus this spring because of the restrictions that will be in place.

“I am living off campus this spring because I want to be with my family to have connections,” Askew said. “It was not good for my mental health to be quarantined alone in my dorm consistently with no one to talk to, even though I tested negative for COVID-19.”

Many of the rules and regulations in the Temporary Health and Safety Procedures (TH&SP) document created at the start of the semester due to the COVID-19 will remain in effect next semester, according to the Department of Residential Life website.

For example, upon returning to campus after winter break, a two-week quarantine will be implemented just like in August and students are encouraged to remain on-campus at all times during the semester, even if the reason to leave is visiting home.

In an email to students Thursday, the Department of Residential Life announced a change to TH&SP, allowing students to gather and visit in common areas, but not private residential rooms.

“After much thought and conversations with others we will be slightly adjusting the guest policy outlined in the TH&SP document for Spring 2021,” the mass email said. “Although we will not be allowing guests in res hall “private spaces” students’ rooms, suites or apartments, we will be allowing on-campus residential students to visit other on-campus residential students in building common spaces, lounges and community rooms.”

Storrs on-campus residents may gather with any storrs on-campus residential student in residential building common spaces.

For some students, the COVID-19 doesn’t have an impact on their decision at all.

“I live really close to campus. I have classes at the Hartford Campus and soon to be Storrs, so I’m lucky to live 30 minutes or so from both,” first-semester political science major, Sadie Sanville, said. “It’s always been in my plans to live at home for financial reasons, so my housing plans aren’t going to be greatly impacted by the pandemic.”