Roundtable: Favorite fall flavor!

Fall is arguably one of the most flavorful and delicious seasons. With pumpkin spice lattes, hot apple pies, and cinnamon and nutmeg galore, it can be hard to determine which fall flavor is the most iconic. The Life section set out this week to debate this hot button issue.

Lesly Nerette, Campus Correspondent

Before my friends and I get into our favorite fall flavors, let’s just take a moment to acknowledge how great this season is: Vibrant colors flying around, pumpkin picking, apple picking and just the energy fall exudes is everything. As a college student, the only things I despise at this time are midterms, but what is one to do but go on?

Now, what is the best fall flavor? Cinnamon and nutmeg? Maybe. Pumpkin? Perhaps. For me, fall is all about the icon, the apple. Think about it this way: Apples are to fall what Mariah Carey is to winter and Christmas. There is no fall without apples! The range that an apple has is unmatchable. An apple’s variations are some of this season’s best hits! This fruit can pull off pies, caramel apples, juices, cider and donuts. Apples are not playing fair and I love it. I can go on as if these were songs in one’s discography. To apples everywhere, thank you for giving us the razzle dazzle we didn’t know we needed. Your crunch, sweet, sour and often savory flavors will always hold a special place in my heart forevermore.

Jordana Castelli, Staff Writer

Yesterday, with the thought of this roundtable in mind, I treated myself to a delicious Starbucks pumpkin spiced latte … with whipped cream of course. I’m not a big coffee drinker; in fact, 99% of the time I drink decaf. Having a big cup of morning joe always makes me feel jittery throughout the day, so it’s a habit I ditched almost a year ago. However, whenever fall comes around, I know I can’t resist the temptation. There’s something about a pumpkin spice latte that is special. Its delicious flavor, smooth consistency and warmth make me feel like I’m snuggled up under the coziest blanket, looking out at the beautiful foliage (even though what I’m really looking at is the Oaks apartment next door). To top it off, it’s something I’ve tried to make at home and just can’t replicate. Either it’s too sweet or not enough pumpkin, something is always off. But hey, I’m not complaining! Starbucks, here I come!

Evan Burns, Campus Correspondent

Fall has always been my favorite season. There’s just so much to love, especially up here in New England; crisp autumn breezes, colorful foliage, Halloween, Thanksgiving, my birthday and, best of all, the awesome seasonal flavors. This was really tricky for me because apple and pumpkin are both such strong contenders. You could argue that pumpkin takes the cake (or in this case, pie) here because apples are eaten year-round and pumpkin really only shows up from September to December. Plus, who doesn’t enjoy pumpkin muffins, pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie, pumpkin lattes and all manner of other pumpkin-flavored concoctions that food companies think up? Still, I think I’m going to have to go apple on this one. There is nothing that defines fall for me like a glass of fresh apple cider. I may be biased from living near a cider mill, but that stuff is outstanding. There’s also warm apple pie with ice cream, apple fritters, caramel apples and who could forget about apple crisp? Plus, when you eat pumpkin flavored foods, it feels like dessert. When you eat something with apples in it, you can convince yourself you’re being healthy. (It’s fruit! Fruit has vitamins and stuff, right?)

Gino Giansanti, Jr., Campus Correspondent

While living in New England certainly has its drawbacks, like exceedingly high taxes and the endless parade of historical field trips you were dragged on in elementary school, the beautiful fall season makes up for it. As a Connecticut boy, I may be a bit biased, but very few places can compete with the scenic fall landscape of the Northeast.

While my fellow writers have offered their two cents on the pumpkin versus apple debate, I am here to say that pumpkin is by far the superior of the two fall staples. Before getting into it, I want the record to show that I eat an apple every single day of the year without fail (I realize I take the “apple a day” saying way too literally), so I hold no ill will toward apples of any kind in any form. That being said, pumpkins should take center stage this season because they are the ultimate food. I mean, there are very few fruits or vegetables that you can do so much with. The walls of the pumpkin can be made into pies, breads, muffins and pancakes; the seeds can be roasted and turned into trail mix and pumpkins can be carved into Jack-o-Lanterns to light up the night on October 31. Let’s be honest, would Halloween be Halloween if we all started carving scary faces into apples?