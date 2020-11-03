Health Beat: UConn Center on Aging studies COVID-19 treatment for older population

Clinical trials of the drug RTB101 in thousands of people age 65 or older have shown to improve their bodies’ immune system responses to viral respiratory infections including COVID-19, but have also proven to be an inhibitor of the gene coding protein mTOR, which helps drive the process of cellular growth.

In 2009, researchers at the Jackson Lab, a biomedical research institution located at the UConn Health Center in Farmington, found that inhibiting the mTOR protein extended the lifespan of mice. Drugs like RTB101, which inhibit the mTOR protein, have potential to help older people, who are more severely impacted by COVID-19, respond to the virus.

According to the Director of the UConn Health Center on Aging, Dr. George Kuchel, the study aligns well with the overall mission of the research center — to “improve the health and independence of older adults through research, education and clinical care.”