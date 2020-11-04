Travel Restrictions in CT reinforced just weeks before holiday season

Ned Lamont practicing mask usage, while leading a group conversation. According to the recent executive order by Ned Lamont, anyone traveling into the state of Connecticut from any state other than New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island are directed to self- quarantine. Photo Courtesy of the Official Connecticut State website.

Anyone traveling into Connecticut from any state other than New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island are directed to self-quarantine, according to Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order.

Lamont’s Executive Order No. 91 includes 42 states across the country that have been issued a level three health notice from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Massachusetts is the only state on the list directly neighboring CT, which can affect out-of-state students when traveling home for the semester.

“All affected travelers shall self-quarantine for a period of 14 days from the time of last contact with such Affected State of such Affected Country.” Extracted from Ned Lamont’s executive order

There is a testing alternative for students who cannot quarantine or need to travel for the holidays.

“An Affected Traveler is exempt from the self-quarantine requirement if he or she has had a test for COVID-19 in the seventy-two hours prior to arrival in Connecticut or at any time following arrival in Connecticut. And the result of such COVID-19 test is negative, and such Affected Traveler submits written proof of such negative test result to the Commissioner or her designee.” Extracted from Ned Lamont’s executive order

A travel health form is required for anyone entering Connecticut from one of the identified states. Failure to submit the form may result in a penalty of $500.

The new executive order by Governor Ned Lamont could be cause for concern for out of state students attending the University of Connecticut, especially with students from Massachusetts, one of the largest groups out-of-state students. Photo Courtesy of Jessica Hill/ Associated Press.

Hannah Aseltine, seventh semester mechanical engineering student from Massachusetts, already has a plan to get home safely.

“I don’t have a lot of plans to leave my house when I return, especially during Thanksgiving because I am coming back a week after to my apartment in Storrs,” Aseltine said. “I am planning to get tested within two days of leaving home to Massachusetts.”

Aseltine said she will opt for the testing alternative between UConn and her hometown.

“I am going to get tested before going and if it happens to be positive I will stay in Storrs, but because I am getting tested, I won’t be strictly quarantining. I will probably be at home either way just like a typical quarantine, but I won’t be locked in my room away from family.” Hannah Aseltine, seventh-semester mechanical engineering major

Aseltine said she will practice the same protocol before returning to Storrs for the final weeks of the semester.

“I am not sure yet if UConn is offering testing when I return but even if they’re not, campus will not really be open so I know that the people most at risk from me bringing anything from home will be the people in my family pod when I am in Storrs,” Aseltine said.

As for Massachusetts, Aseltine said the state is observing similar travel restrictions.

“I know Mass. was doing a 14-day quarantine if you’re coming from out of state as well throughout the year,” Aseltine said. “I’m not sure if that’s still the case but I don’t plan to go anywhere much so I think the bulk of that is between me and my family.”