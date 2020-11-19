UConn provides COVID-19 exit testing to residential on- and off-campus students

Signs giving instructions on how to participate in COVID-19 exit testing line the sidewalk outside of the University of Connecticut field house. UConn is requiring all on-campus students to take an exit test before departing campus. Photo by Courtney Gavitt/The Daily Campus.

The University of Connecticut clarified the plans for exit testing for on and off-campus Storrs students before the upcoming fall break and winter recess.

The tests given to students used their saliva, so they were encouraged to avoid eating, drinking, chewing gum or smoking within a half-hour of their test. Additionally, students needed to bring their student ID with them to their test.

The plans for exit testing and current housing situations were explained in an email sent to on-campus residential students on Nov. 13. The email explained that ten dorms are currently in residential quarantine and what that entailed for students’ attendance of in-person classes.

The email went on to say that students who plan on leaving are expected to receive a negative result before departing from campus. Students who planned on leaving campus before their residential unit’s scheduled testing time were still required to be tested before leaving.

In addition to the scheduled tests broken down by residential units, tests were available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18. If a student has a negative result from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18 or has tested positive sometime during the semester, they did not need to receive a second test.

Students who live off campus received an email on Nov. 15 explaining the process they were to go through before leaving Storrs. Their tests took place between Nov. 16 and Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Off-campus students had their testing times broken down by the first letter of their last name. Every day, every student’s last name was covered at different times to provide variance in times. Nov. 16 testing was broken down alphabetically, Nov. 17 testing began in the middle of the alphabet and Nov. 18 testing was broken down reverse alphabetically.

Off-campus students who tested negative between Nov. 11 and Nov. 15 did not need to be tested again. In addition, students who had previously tested positive during the semester and off-campus students who planned to remain in the area did not need to be tested.

Student Health & Wellness included a link to the CCD’s guide for celebrating Thanksgiving in the closing remarks of their email to off-campus students. This guide lays out ways for individuals to navigate the upcoming holiday while staying healthy and safe.