Thirsty Thursdays: Eggnog? Bah humbug

I love Christmas. I love the aesthetic, I love the music, I love the cookies. But I had never had eggnog until this week. So what’s the verdict? I don’t love eggnog.

Conceptually speaking, eggnog is an odd drink. I feel like people don’t realize that there’s actual eggs in there. A Food Network recipe suggests putting four egg whites and four egg yolks into the drink. Four! But then again, there’s also nutmeg, whole milk, cream, sugar and bourbon. It’s got all of the comforts of Christmas cookies, but with alcohol! An incredible invention. I have heard people describe its flavor as akin to a milkshake. Personally, I think that’s a stretch, but the drink isn’t all that bad.

Although I wanted to commit to the bit and try the real eggy eggnog, I couldn’t get past the idea of drinking eggs. Luckily for me and the vegans of the world, Trader Joe’s had recently come out with Almond Nog. Almond Nog is similar to almond milk, but is far more creamy and spiced. An eggnog drinker I know tried it and deemed it similar enough to the real thing, but maybe slightly less delicious. When I tried the drink virgin, I had the vague sensation that it should already be alcoholic. It was just slightly bitter. It wasn’t my favorite.

I ended up mixing in a shot or two of Bacardi Spiced Rum — although the Internet also recommends brandy or pretty much any form of whiskey. The result was interesting. The creamy drink was able to cover up the taste of the rum and still give off a decent flavor. But the line between too much rum and eggnog flavor was thin, and the balance was easily put off.

“It wasn’t as bad as some of the other drinks we’ve made,” a Thirsty Thursday taste tester said.

All in all, it was just okay. It wasn’t tasty enough to drink too fast, and thus only allowed taste testers to become tipsy, rather than drunk. But it wasn’t weak enough to leave anyone sober. I wonder if it would taste better when it’s actually in season, after Thanksgiving.

That being said, if eggnog isn’t your thing or if you’d rather wait until December to try it, there are some Thanksgiving cocktails you can make — which is unsurprising considering the general stress the holiday induces. You can make the more autumnal Thanksgiving Cider, made of pumpkin pie vodka, apple cider, club soda and a cinnamon stick. Or you can make the more tropical Thanksgiving Punch, made with apple cider, cranberry juice, orange juice, Fireball Whiskey, apricot brandy, lemon-lime soda and ice.

Either way, I hope your Thanksgiving break is fun, festive and just as sober as you need to be to stay on top of your assignments.