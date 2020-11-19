Husky Hoopla: The Daily Campus preseason Big East awards

Men’s Basketball:
Big East Player of the Year:
Marcus Zegarowski- G, Creighton
Big East Rookie of the Year:
Dawson Garcia- F, Marquette
Big East Coach of the Year:
Jay Wright- Villanova
All-Big East First Team:
Marcus Zegarowski- G, Creighton
James Bouknight- G, UConn
Collin Gillespie- G, Villanova
Sandro Mamukelashvili- F, Seton Hall
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl- F, Villanova
Women’s Basketball:
Big East Player of the Year:
Christyn Williams- G, UConn
Big East Rookie of the Year:
Paige Bueckers- G, UConn
Big East Coach of the Year:
Geno Auriemma- UConn
All-Big East First Team:
Christyn Williams- G, UConn
Paige Bueckers- G, UConn
Desiree Elmore- G, Seton Hall
Olivia Nelson-Ododa- F, UConn
Maddy Siegrest- F, Villanova