Husky Hoopla: The Daily Campus preseason Big East awards

By
Sports
-
0
8

Men’s Basketball: 

Big East Player of the Year:  
Marcus Zegarowski- G, Creighton 

Big East Rookie of the Year:  
Dawson Garcia- F, Marquette 

Big East Coach of the Year:  
Jay Wright- Villanova 

All-Big East First Team: 
Marcus Zegarowski- G, Creighton 
James Bouknight- G, UConn 
Collin Gillespie- G, Villanova 
Sandro Mamukelashvili- F, Seton Hall 
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl- F, Villanova 

Women’s Basketball: 

Big East Player of the Year:  
Christyn Williams- G, UConn 

Big East Rookie of the Year:  
Paige Bueckers- G, UConn 

Big East Coach of the Year:  
Geno Auriemma- UConn 

All-Big East First Team: 
Christyn Williams- G, UConn 
Paige Bueckers- G, UConn 
Desiree Elmore- G, Seton Hall 
Olivia Nelson-Ododa- F, UConn 
Maddy Siegrest- F, Villanova 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply