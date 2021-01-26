Is ‘Skin’ a diss track to Olivia Rodrigo?

On Jan. 8, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star Olivia Rodrigo released the song “Drivers License.” The song is about a guy who Rodrigo had been romantic with, who began dating an unnamed blonde girl. Since the release of “Drivers License,” there has been speculation from fans that the guy mentioned in the song is Joshua Bassett.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” Rodrigo said in an interview with Billboard.

Rodrigo said the song resonates with many people because of how emotional it is, and the rest does not matter.

Before the release of “Drivers License,” Seventeen Magazine reported that Rodrigo and Bassett were rumored to be dating. Bassett is also a star on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Their off-camera romance was never officially confirmed although, according to an article from Buzzfeed News, before their speculated relationship ended, Rodrigo posted a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt that read “Dump Him.”

Enter Sabrina Carpenter, a singer and fellow Disney star who is rumored to be dating Bassett. Their relationship started after a photo came out of the two of them having a lunch date around the same time as Rodrigo’s t-shirt photo.

On Friday, Carpenter released a song titled “Skin” which is allegedly a response track to “Drivers License.” The lines “Maybe you didn’t mean it / Maybe ‘blonde’ was the only rhyme / The only rhyme” are a reference to lyrics in “Drivers License” that read “And you’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt / She’s so much older than me.”

To further complicate the situation, US Magazine reported that there was a teaser track version of “Drivers License” released in 2020 where brown was the original hair color referenced in the lyrics but was changed to blonde before the song’s official release.

After the release of “Skin,” Cosmopolitan Magazine reported that Carpenter claims her new song is not a diss track to Rodrigo.

“The song isn’t calling out one single person,” Carpenter said. “Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year.”

When it comes to Bassett and his take on the situation, here is what he had to say about “Skin”: “Been stuck in my head since I heard it!!!” Bassett said on Carpenter’s Instagram story Friday. Bassett also liked a promotional picture of “Drivers Licence” on Instagram a few days before the song’s release.

On Jan. 14, Bassett released a song after the release of “Drivers License” titled “Lie Lie Lie.” Lyrics including, “So they told me all the things that you said / Running all over my name, oh / And you’re acting oh so innocent / Like I’m the only one to blame” have had fans questioning if the song is a response to Rodrigo and her song.

“Drivers License” is currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the second week in a row. As of now, Rodrigo has yet to respond to Carpenter or Bassett.

