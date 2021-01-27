8 UConn faculty placed on list of most highly-cited researchers

The Charles B. Gentry Building at the University of Connecticut sits empty. Photo by Matthew Pickett/The Daily Campus

The list of 2020 Highly Cited Researchers released by Clarivate and the Web of Science index recognized researchers in the sciences and social sciences who produced several papers in the top 1% of their field by citation and year.

Researchers, according to the Web of Science website, are “selected for their exceptional performance in one or more of 21 fields.” In addition to how highly-cited they are, their records are reviewed for things like retractions and extreme self-citation among other factors. Clarivate and Web of Science acknowledge that this recognition does not provide the complete list of highly-cited researchers, but they explain their reasoning on the Methodology page of the website.

This year also marks the inclusion of cross-field impact in one’s inclusion to the list. The methodology for selection of who is included on the basis of cross-field impact differs to account for the varied influences they may have on different fields.

The list of UConn faculty who earned a place on this list are as follows:

Jacques Banchereau , professor of immunology at UConn Health

, professor of immunology at UConn Health Robin Chazdon , professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

, professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Vijay A. Rathinam , associate professor of immunology

, associate professor of immunology Yijun Ruan , professor of genetics and genome sciences at UConn Health

, professor of genetics and genome sciences at UConn Health Mark Urban , professor in ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences

, professor in ecology and evolutionary biology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Roel Verhaak , professor of genetics and genome science at UConn Health

, professor of genetics and genome science at UConn Health George Weinstock , professor of genetics and genome sciences at UConn Health

, professor of genetics and genome sciences at UConn Health Zhe Zhu, assistant professor of remote sensing in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment in the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources

Additionally, Banchereau, Rathinam, Ruan, Urban and Verhaak all appear on this list for the second consecutive year.

The complete list of 2020 Highly Cited Researchers as well as the executive summary and interviews with select members of the list can be found here.