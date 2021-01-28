UConn mourns loss of student Sarah Dinh

The University of Connecticut community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old student Sarah Dinh after a collision with a propane truck in Bolton on Jan 15.

The university expressed condolences in a statement made Tuesday. Dinh was a first year Mathematics, Actuarial Science and Finance major at the Hartford Campus. Dinh’s hometown was South Windsor.

A GoFundMe for Dinh raised over $15,000 in her memory. According to the GoFundMe page, all funds raised which exceeded the cost of the funeral services will be donated to charity.

“You were a great friend to me and many others. You’ve made an impact in so many people’s lives and won’t be forgotten,” read one message left on the GoFundMe page.

Dinh’s passing comes within just days of the death of recent UConn graduate Orkan Olgac.

At this time, information about services for Dinh is unknown. Condolences to the Dinh family can be sent to the Dean of Students Office or through the GoFundMe page.

Resources:

Student Health & Wellness – Mental Health Services is available to provide support to the students who may be struggling. To make an appointment with SHaW-Mental Health call 860-486-4705 or schedule an appointment online. Information about managing grief is located on the SHaW-Mental Health website.

Staff in the Dean of Students Office are available to meet with you if that would be helpful. To schedule a meeting please visit the Dean of Students Office website, click on the schedule an appointment button and select an available time from the drop down list. If the available times do not work with your schedule, email dos@uconn.edu and request a meeting with an Assistant Dean.

Staff and faculty can reach out to UConn’s Employee Assistance Program.