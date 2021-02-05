In Case You Missed It: Week of 1/31/21 to 2/6/21

President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual swearing. Biden’s goal of providing 100 million vaccines by his 100th day in office could become a reality due to the rapid pace of vaccine disbursement so far. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As of Monday afternoon, more people in the United States have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than have actually gotten the virus itself. According to the CDC, 34 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in the U.S. to 27 million people. By contrast, the U.S. has reported 26 million cases of COVID-19.

While the process started more slowly than officials had hoped, the U.S. is now administering 1.3 million doses on average per day. At this pace, the Biden administration will reach its goal of administering 100 million vaccine doses by President Joe Biden’s 100th day in office, which will be April 30.

At time of publishing, 1 in 10 Connecticut residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the New York Times.

In U.S. political news, the Senate was slated to begin what is colloquially known as a ‘vote-a-rama’ Thursday night. This is a marathon session in which dozens of amendments are voted on in a single session. Many of these votes pertain to Biden’s planned $1.9 trillion stimulus package. Earlier in the week, 10 Senate Republicans proposed a $600 billion counteroffer to Biden’s bill.

The House of Representatives is voting to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments. The vote comes after several social media posts from 2018 and 2019 surfaced in which Greene expressed support for violent action against prominent Democrats.

In business news, Jeff Bezos will step down as the CEO of Amazon. Bezos will be replaced by AWS CEO Andy Jassy. However, Bezos will still remain involved in the company as the executive chairman.

GameStop stock fell this week after a highly publicized short squeeze last week. Day traders from an online Reddit community called r/WallStreetBets bought stock in the declining company in bulk after learning about hedge funds massively shorting the stock. This led to an unprecedented rise in the stock price.

A winter storm dumped snow across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic Monday and Tuesday. Some areas received up to two feet of snow.