How to love yourself on Valentine’s Day

To all the readers who have stumbled upon this article, a friendly reminder that you do not need to be in a relationship nor have a date to celebrate Valentine’s day. In fact, spend the day practicing not only self care, but self love. Learn more on how to do this by reading on. Illustration courtesy to Michelle Chimid/ Daily Campus.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there is a tremendous amount of pressure to have a date or do something romantic. In reality, unless you are already in a relationship, it is hard to find any purpose in a holiday about love.

This Valentine’s Day, instead of worrying about someone loving you, why not focus on loving yourself? That is easier said than done, of course, but there are ways to love yourself that you can use beyond Valentine’s Day.

To start, do something you enjoy without having to wait on someone else. By focusing on what you desire without the fear of what others will think, you will be able to put all of your attention toward your hobby. One of the first steps toward self-love is letting go of the opinions of others. At the end of the day, you are the only person you will be with all the time, so why not spend that time doing activities you love?

Another vital part about loving yourself is to forgive yourself for all of the mistakes you have made. It’s easy to beat ourselves up about things we did in the past, but to love ourselves, we must forgive ourselves for our actions. Doing this will allow us to learn to be open to new opportunities to grow. Let’s say you have a crush and you ask them out on a date, and they say no – that’s ok. Now, you have the chance to take yourself or your friends out on a date.

There are a plethora of ways to love one self. One considerably important component of self love is forgiveness. Being able to not only forgive others, but most importantly yourself, for the ways that you may have treated yourself, the ways you may have allowed others to treat you, and even some of the the mistakes you have done, that you still beat yourself up for. Photo by Gabby K on Pexels.com

A crucial part of self-love that needs to be addressed is moving away from toxic behaviors. It is tempting to binge drink to fill the void of not having a valentine, but it will only hurt you in the end. If you love going on walks, take a nice long walk to your favorite place and listen to your favorite music or podcast. This will not only keep you physically active, but can also free you from any negative thoughts that kept you from enjoying the moment.

Speaking of which, try your best to live in the moment. I know it’s not as easy as it sounds, especially if you have depression or anxiety, but in order to get the best out of our lives, we must live in the present. Worrying about the past is not going to change anything, and wondering about the future will just hold you back from enjoying the present.

Valentine’s Day is not the easiest holiday to be single during. However, it provides an opportunity for self-reflection and re-examining ourselves. It is almost impossible to love other people without first loving ourselves. Since COVID-19 has slashed opportunities to celebrate Valentine’s Day, why not spend this holiday doing what you love the most and give yourself a break.

If you are in a relationship, make sure to take care of yourself first. Do not try to appeal to your partner’s needs or desires if it makes you uncomfortable. This will only diminish your own self-love and could eventually lead to a one-sided relationship.

Be kind to yourself this Valentine’s Day. There will be times when it will be challenging, but at the end of the day, loving yourself is the biggest reward of all.